Grant Hill Reaches Team USA With Encouraging Message While Roster Changes Continue Ahead of AmeriCup 2025

“There’s a narrative that we’re in trouble in ’28, but I look at it as appropriate fear every time we step out there.” Just one year after the outstanding success of the ‘Avengers’ team, Grant Hill is already planning ahead. With LA hosting the next Olympics, the pressure of home support and defending the title is paramount. So, until that moment, the winning culture should continue, which is why the managing director of the men’s national team is making sure to rile up the troops.

This time the event is the 2025 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup, which will take place Aug. 22-31, 2025. 12 NBA, NBA G League, and internationally experienced individuals are up for the task. As in recent AmeriCups, Team USA will field an alternate roster. Robert Baker II, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Javonte Smart, Tyler Cavanaugh, Langston Galloway, Cam Reynolds, Zach Auguste, Jack Cooley, Jarell Eddie, Jerian Grant, and Speedy Smith made the cut. But there is one change. 2022 FIBA AmeriCup bronze medalist Elijah Pemberton signed an international contract and is no longer available for the AmeriCup. In his place, Andrew Andrews, who has played internationally in Turkey, Latvia, Israel, and Greece, apart from his stint in the NBA G League.

It’s not just the team, but there is a new coach who lacks no experience. Former NBA head coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach and will have veteran assistant coaches Brad Jones and Patrick Mutombo by his side. But with the challenge upon the team, Silas made sure to use Grant Hill’s experience before their charge began.

“Silas brought me out for practice today, and I just had a chance to talk with the guy,s and you know one, thank them for being here and being a part of this. We have some who’ve done this before, been a part of our program, and certainly all of us at USA Basketball are appreciative of their commitment to the program and to going down and hopefully having success.”

Grant Hill is not wrong when he spoke about the team’s experience. Baker II, Ramsey, and Smart all participated in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers. Apart from them, Cavanaugh, Galloway, and Reynolds have appeared for the USA in the past World Cup Qualifying window. Still, Hill believes that the team can deliver.

“I really just wanted to encourage them. Obviously it’s a kind of a short period of time to come together as a group and go down and represent our country but I like this team, I like this roster, their experience, they understand the international game, the FIBA game which is a different game than our game here in the United States. So we’re going to go down and compete and give our all and give ourselves every opportunity to have success”.

Grant Hill counts on Cooper Flagg to deliver success

Winning in the AmeriCup is important, to not leave any doubt that the world is closing in on the Americans. The recent Olympics in Paris showcased that the team needed the brilliance of Stephen Curry to bring home the Gold. With him, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant contemplating the 2028 Olympics, is it time for Hill to look at new stars? If that’s the case, then the managing director is not worried.

“But we still have a great crop of players. A lot of young talent. Cooper Flagg, for example — we brought him in last summer and he played very well. He’s special. We should still be the favorites.” Before being the number 1 draft pick in the 2025 draft and before his Duke exploits, Grant Hill already had his eye on the Maine native. He was part of the Select team that went toe-to-toe with the main team. As the question swirls about whether the Big3 will return, it’s good that the 18-year-old is holding his place for the future.

Now, whether he plays or not is very much future-dependent. Plus, there are more than 12 names that are already superstars in the league currently who can represent Team USA. So, it is a positive for Flagg that he has already crossed the mind of Hill.