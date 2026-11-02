“Greatest Decoy Ever”: 15-Year NBA Veteran Says LeBron James Will Be Treated Differently by 76ers Teammates in Crunch Time

LeBron James has hit some of the biggest shots in NBA history. But according to former NBA center Olden Polynice, when games get tight in Philadelphia, LeBron won’t be the one taking them.

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On a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Polynice and Scott were asked a simple question: with 40 seconds left and the 76ers down by one, who gets the ball? According to Deuce World, which shared the clip on X, both said they wouldn’t trust LeBron to take the final shot. Polynice went a step further.

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“Hey, them two dudes already been there. That’s their team. LeBron is a bonus,” Polynice said, referring to Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. “LeBron’s going to be the greatest decoy ever. That’s what he’s going to be in Philadelphia. He’s going to be the greatest decoy ever.”

Polynice believes Maxey and Brown’s established offensive roles could shape how Philadelphia handles close games. Rather than automatically looking for the four-time NBA champion, the two could continue trusting their own scoring instincts.

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The discussion began when the panel considered whether James, given his extensive playoff experience, should be Philadelphia’s primary decision-maker in crunch time. Polynice rejected the suggestion that his assessment came from disliking James.

“Y’all are thinking, once again, because the way you’re saying it and the way they’re going to be thinking it, oh, there he is again, hating on LeBron. It’s not about hate. It’s about human nature. That’s what I’m looking at. I don’t think what I just said was about hate. Human nature. Your instincts kick in. Maxey’s instincts are going to kick in. Jaylen Brown’s instincts are going to kick in. That’s the problem.”

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Polynice also compared the potential dynamic to the situation involving James and Luka Doncic, arguing that scoring instincts can take over in close games.

“I said this a couple of years ago about Luka and LeBron. When it’s tight at the end of the game, they’re going to be jacking up threes instead of trying to play the right way. To me, because the instincts kick in, that’s the problem.”

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It is a real dilemma for Philadelphia. They have a long list of options in the squad. Along with LeBron, Maxey, Brown and Joel Embiid, second-year guard VJ Edgecombe has already shown he wants the ball late.

He hit clutch threes in the final minute of back-to-back wins over the Knicks and Hornets last week, helping the Sixers to a 6-1 start. As a rookie, he beat Memphis with a three in the final seconds of overtime, and he hit the winning shot in both of his games at the Rising Stars Challenge.

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In fact, Maxey stepped aside for him in Charlotte. “I told him, he looked at me to pass me the ball. I said, ‘Don’t pass me the ball. That’s what you do. You always hit big shots like this,’” Maxey said after the game.

That cuts against Polynice’s point. So far, the Sixers seem happy to let whoever has the open shot take it.

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Byron Scott Believes the Situation Should Decide Who Takes the Final Shot

Former NBA coach Byron Scott offered a different perspective. He did not rule James out as someone to trust with the ball, arguing that the decision should depend on the circumstances of the game.

To explain, Scott recalled a situation from his time coaching Cleveland, when a young Kyrie Irving asked him what to do.

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“We were in Toronto and I was in Cleveland. We had a young, unbelievable player named Kyrie Irving. We’re down two with eight seconds left in the game. He said, Coach, what would you do? Would you go for the three or would you go for the two? I said, if I was you, I’m not going to run a high pick and roll. It’s an eyesore for you at the top. I said, if it’s me, I’m going for the win. He hits the three to win the game. It depends on the situation on who gets the ball.”

That game came in January 2013, Irving’s second season. The Cavaliers trailed 98-96 with about 12 seconds left, and after Scott told him to go for the win, Irving hit a 28-foot three with under a second remaining to beat the Raptors 99-98.

For Scott, it comes down to the score, the time left, and who’s in the best position to make the play, not a fixed pecking order.

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For the Sixers, balancing those responsibilities could become an important part of building chemistry. While Scott believes the game situation should dictate who gets the ball, Polynice expects Maxey and Brown to maintain their established roles. If that happens, James could influence the biggest possessions by drawing defenders and creating opportunities for his teammates rather than always being the one to finish the play.