“Greatest Thing That’s Happened to His Career”: Dwyane Wade on LeBron James Playing With Bronny in Playoffs

Two friends met at an NBA combine in Chicago in the summer of 2003, one a teenage phenom fresh off the cover of Sports Illustrated, the other an overlooked underdog who had only just announced himself to the world. Over two decades later, one of them is still playing basketball. And the other, watching from the outside, just said that what he witnessed this past weekend in the playoffs was bigger than any of the four championships between them.

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Speaking on The Wy Network, Dwyane Wade did not hold back when asked about LeBron James and Bronny James sharing the floor in the postseason for the first time. “You cannot look at the game and see LeBron and Bronny playing together and not just smile ear to ear,” Wade said. “If you are a parent, if you’re a father of any sort, if you’re a mentor of any sort, a role model of any sort, to be able to do anything with people you love is already a joy. It’s a treat.” He went further: “To play the game that you love, the game that you gave everything to, that you sacrifice everything for, and to be able to be in the playoffs and playing with your son, running pick and rolls, it’s the greatest thing that’s happened to his career.”

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Wade’s read is backed up by LeBron himself. Postgame after the Lakers’ 107-98 Game 1 victory, James said of the moment: “That’s probably the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me in my career. It was just so cool to be out there with him and his brother and sister and his mom in the building and his grandma.” For a man who has won four championships, four MVP awards, and accumulated more points than any player in NBA history, placing this above all of it is not a small statement. The two became the first father-son duo to share the floor in an NBA playoff game, and Wade, who has known the Lakers star since before either of them played a regular-season minute in the league, understood immediately what it meant.

Wade also made a point of crediting Bronny for earning the moment, not just inheriting it. After playing sporadic minutes across his first season and a half, Bronny stepped into a genuine role late in the regular season when injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves opened the door, and he made the most of his opportunity, averaging 17 minutes per game in the Lakers’ final five regular-season games without their two stars. “That young man has worked and put himself in a position where he’s now coming in on the playoff roster, and he’s in the game, and he’s making an impact on the game,” Wade said. “And he’s only going to get better. Development at his finest.”

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“His Pops Believed In Him”: Wade On The Deeper Meaning Behind The James Family Moment

Wade didn’t frame this as just an athletic achievement. He framed it as something every parent already understands. “Who don’t want their dad to believe in them? Believe they can do anything,” he said. “Someone believing in you, his pops believed in him.” For Wade, a father of four who has spoken openly over the years about the centrality of fatherhood to his identity, that thread runs deep. He once said, “Nothing brings a smile to my face more than my oldest son, Zaire, and my second son, Zion, saying the kind word of ‘Dad.’” The joy he described watching LeBron James and Bronny is the same joy he speaks about from his own experience, and the same joy LeBron has spent 23 seasons building toward.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

LeBron James’s relationship with Wade is deeply connected to the affection Wade shows for the subject. According to an ESPN profile, Wade has acted as an informal consultant to his closest companion for an extended period, providing advice on topics ranging from health maintenance to significant life decisions. The four-time MVP has transformed from the young player he met at the 2003 combine into a 41-year-old still capable of carrying playoff rosters despite limited support, a progression he has observed.

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Watching that man now share the floor in the postseason with his firstborn child carries a weight Wade is uniquely positioned to appreciate. “Man, it’s really cool to see Bron and Bronny get a chance to be in the playoffs together,” he said. “So, if nothing else comes out of this season for LeBron, it’s the greatest thing that’s happened to his career. And he’s done some incredible things in year 23; he’s able to suit up with his son in the playoffs.”

The series against Houston continues with Game 3 on Friday night, with the Lakers carrying a 2-0 lead into Houston. Whether Bronny sees meaningful minutes again remains to be seen, but the moment he and his father already shared has written itself permanently into the record books. For those watching from the outside, few people will feel that more than the man who has known LeBron James longer than almost anyone.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​