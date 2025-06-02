Growing Up Without a Dad, Carmelo Anthony Hopes for One Wish From Kiyan

“Everywhere I would go in Brooklyn, they would say, ‘Ey, yo, you look just like your dad. You walk like your dad, you talk like your dad. Like your whole aura is your dad.'” For the most part, that’s only how Carmelo Anthony got to know how close he turned out to be to his father. The reason is that the former New York Knicks star’s father, Carmelo Iriarte, passed away because of cancer when Melo was just 2 years old. It’s even sadder when you realize how deeply the 10x All-Star understands the desire of a child to be like his father.

Carmelo Anthony opened up about it during a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast. “We say as kids. I want to be like my dad…” Melo started, further explaining how that feeling keeps you aligned with a specific personality goal because your first hero is your father. With that in mind, and deprived of his father’s presence growing up, Anthony is placing certain hopes on his son, Kiyan.

“That’s my first superhero. I want to be like my dad… So when it’s time for them to look in the mirror and say, Do I, can I be this? Am I that? Am I on my way to being that? Or in my way to being better than that? It’s a self-check that you got to look in the mirror, and you want to say that. I want to be like my dad…” Melo said on his podcast. The 10x All Star further explained that even though people do not see it as kids, when they get older, they are hit by the realization from their own kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Look back at their kids, be like, ‘Do you know what, dad? Like I remember back in the day, man, you were so strong, man.’ Like, that’s their way of giving you your flowers. And I think for me, that’s what I look forward to. I don’t want you to tell me right now. Like let’s sit down and have a glass of wine later and you tell me how you truly feel... Then I could judge and see if I did the right thing based off of what me and you have that conversation on,” Anthony revealed his hopes from Kiyan.

via Getty CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Kiyan Anthony greets his dad Carmelo Anthony after the Sierra Canyon vs Christ The King boys basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School on December 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

The idea seems that when Kiyan gives Carmelo Anthony his flowers in his way, then Melo will know how close he came to being like his own dad. Yes, he never saw him as a grown-up up but the aforementioned references from others could prove to be of some help. Given the fact that Kiyan has already drawn comparisons between himself and his father, he could get a rough idea of Melo’s desire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kiyan Anthony claimed he has surpassed his father, Carmelo Anthony, in one aspect

Kiyan has become one of the most talked-about young basketball prospects in recent years. As the top-ranked player coming out of New York, he’s already building a name for himself—and not just because he’s the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. His game speaks volumes, drawing inevitable comparisons to his father’s iconic style. But Kiyan, now 17, believes there’s one area where he already has the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Appearing on the Sloane Knows podcast, Kiyan was asked to reflect on the similarities and differences between himself and his dad. His answer gave fans a rare look into how he sees their games stacking up. “The way we score is kind of similar, like shooting and getting to the basket. I looked at his highlights and I looked at my highlights and it’ll be like some similarity there.”

That said, Kiyan was also quick to point out where he feels he’s taken things a step further, specifically when it comes to shooting. “I feel like I shoot a little better than him at this age. He was a little bit taller, and he got to the basket a little more so I feel like I could shoot a little better shooter than him.” As Kiyan continues to grow and develop, basketball fans everywhere will be watching closely to see just how far he can take his game—and how his journey will compare to that of his famous father. Something that Carmelo Anthony is not only fully aware of but seemingly eagerly waiting to see how things turn out.