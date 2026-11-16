“Guys Are Dying Laughing”: Blake Griffin Reveals NBA Players’ Unfiltered Reactions to Stephen A. Smith & Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless built their television reputations around heated sports debates, but their arguments did not always convince the people they were discussing. Blake Griffin recently recalled an incident from his playing days when the two commentators were debating the Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN’s First Take. Instead of taking sides, several players watching the discussion found the entire exchange hilarious.

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The incident happened while Griffin was with the Clippers, when the team was watching television in the training room. Recalling the moment in his GQ One More Question interview, Blake Griffin described how the players reacted to the analysts’ arguments. He revealed that the experience eventually gave him an idea for the kind of sports coverage he wanted to create.

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“Some guys are like not paying attention, but guys are like dying laughing,” Griffin said, “Because they’re both just dead wrong. It’s not like one guy’s. You’re like, ‘Oh, he’s got a good point there.’ You’re like, ‘What are they talking about?’”

The reaction stood out to Griffin because the players knew the team being discussed. Their perspective made the exchange feel disconnected from what they experienced on the court.

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That experience helped shape Griffin’s idea for The Stepback with Blake Griffin, a show designed to approach sports stories with more research, context, and humor. The series premiered on October 20, 2026, with its first episode, “What Happened to Sports Journalism?”, exploring the state of sports media. Episodes are available on YouTube and Prime Video.

During the GQ conversation, the interviewer also asked Griffin whether he had heard from Smith after criticizing some of his commentary in the show’s first episode.

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“I haven’t heard from him.”

Griffin then explained that he aimed his criticism at specific things Smith had said. It wasn’t a personal attack. He wanted to distinguish between making a broad judgment about someone’s work and discussing an actual incident that he had experienced.

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“I’m hard on specific things that he said or like, if I’m just like, ‘He needs to do a better job.’ But like giving you a very real example, something that actually happened, and then talking about that to me is a little bit different.”

That distinction is important to Griffin’s approach. His experience as an NBA player gives him a perspective on how media discussions can sound to the people inside a team. The training-room incident with Smith and Bayless was a reminder that televised debates can sometimes miss the mark with the very players being discussed.

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Instead of focusing on who can win the loudest argument, Griffin wants The Stepback to give viewers more context behind sports stories. What began as a group of Clippers players laughing at a television debate eventually became an idea for a show built around a different approach to sports commentary.