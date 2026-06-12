“Guys Are Jealous”: Isiah Thomas Slams NBA Legends Who Leave LeBron James Out of Their Top 5

Isiah Thomas believes the debate over LeBron James being a top-five player of all time should have ended years ago. In fact, the Hall of Fame point guard thinks there is only one explanation for NBA legends who continue leaving James off their lists.

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The Detroit Pistons legend made his feelings clear while appearing on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. According to Thomas, anyone intentionally ignoring James’ résumé is doing so because of jealousy, envy, or what he bluntly described as “straight-up BS.”

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Thomas shared his opinion while discussing recent all-time rankings on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. When the conversation turned to former players who leave James outside their top fives, Thomas did not hold back. “On the real. You all know I don’t mess around, right? I’m calling it out, guys are jealous, they get envious,” Thomas said. “Y’all bring them on the show, then they want to talk about what they did or what somebody else did.

“And then they intentionally ignore the obvious, right?” He continued. “And when you intentionally ignore the obvious, then it has to come back to some jealousy or envy or just some straight-up BS.”

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Part of Thomas’ frustration stems from the sheer volume of accomplishments James has accumulated over 23 NBA seasons. The Lakers star is the league’s all-time scoring leader with 43,440 points, a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time regular-season MVP, and a 22-time All-Star.

James was named Rookie of the Year in 2004 after averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Since then, he has earned an All-Star selection every season and has made an All-NBA team every year except his rookie campaign and the 2025-26 season.

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Still, there are a few notable legends who believe he has not earned a spot among the top five greatest NBA players of all time. Thomas has defended James’ place among the game’s all-time greats for years, frequently pointing to his longevity, versatility, and sustained excellence across multiple eras. Those qualities, Thomas argues, make James one of the easiest selections on any all-time list.

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Charles Barkley, Paul Pierce, and Tim Hardaway Sr. All Ranked LeBron James Outside Their Top Fives

The sentiment that LeBron James is not a top-five player of all time is shared by a few NBA legends. One of them is Paul Pierce, who had the opportunity to play against James.

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During an appearance on NBA Countdown in 2020, Pierce argued that James’ career differs from players such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan because he did not spend the bulk of his prime with one franchise. Pierce has long viewed franchise legacy and organizational impact as major factors when building his all-time rankings.

Another NBA legend who has James out of his top five is Charles Barkley. Barkley often praises James for what he’s done on the court. However, he has him ranked number seven. Barkley has various reasons for not ranking James in his top five, including the number of championships.

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Thomas’ comments appeared to be directed in part toward Tim Hardaway Sr., who recently shared his own top-five list on Run It Back without including James.

Hardaway named Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among his selections before mentioning players such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. He later explained that there were moments throughout James’ career when he felt the Lakers star did not “bring it” in the biggest situations, which ultimately kept him off his list.

The debate is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. Some former players prioritize championships, others value franchise loyalty, and others focus on peak performance. Thomas, however, believes James’ résumé has already surpassed the point where reasonable disagreement should exist. In his view, leaving the NBA’s all-time leading scorer outside the top five says more about the voter than it does about LeBron James.