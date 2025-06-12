Hakeem Olajuwon and Kenny Smith Reunite as Sons Follow in Their Hall of Fame Footsteps

Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals said it all—with the series tied 0–0, Kenny Smith drilled a cold-blooded three with 1.6 seconds left to force OT, and Hakeem Olajuwon sealed the win with a tip-in at 0.3. That clutch sequence wasn’t just iconic—it defined “Clutch City.” Together, the two Hall of Famers brought Houston two back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. Now? Their sons are taking the torch, shining out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and reminding everyone that greatness runs in the family.

The 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp is buzzing this week in Rock Hill, South Carolina—and it’s not just about hoops. Sure, it’s where 111 of the top high school talents from across the country (and beyond) come to shine, but this camp has always been about more than just basketball. It’s a place where skills meet character, and education stands right alongside athleticism. Since 1994, this camp has been a launchpad for over 300 future NBA players—and with a new merit-based selection process, the competition’s fiercer than ever. This year, there’s some serious family legacy in the mix, too. LJ and Malloy Smith, sons of Kenny Smith, and Abdul Aziz and Malik Olajuwon, sons of Hakeem, are carrying the Rockets’ torch into a whole new generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kenny Smith hit Instagram with a post that was part throwback, part proud dad moment—and fully legendary. It showed him and Hakeem Olajuwon side by side on the court, smiling with their sons at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. The caption? “When Champions sons meet ! Olajuwon + Smith ! #clutchcity.” That one photo said it all: history, legacy, and the next generation stepping onto the same hardwood where their fathers made magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Smith (@kennysmith) Expand Post

That legacy lives on strongly through Abdul-Aziz Olajuwon, who is quickly carving out his own path—he’s a 6’7” forward with a smooth jumper and serious defensive hustle. “Defense is first for me,” he told ZAGSBLOG, and he’s proving it in EYBL play with 13.1 points, 4.6 boards, and 1.7 steals a game. His younger brother Malik, a 2027 point guard, is also making noise at Fort Bend Clements High with nearly 9 points a night. But not all of Hakeem’s sons have stayed in the spotlight for the right reasons—his eldest, Abdullah, made headlines for a road rage incident and a $53K judgment, casting a different kind of attention on the Olajuwon name.

Meanwhile, Kenny Smith’s sons are making moves, just in very different ways. Malloy, his 17-year-old, is steadily leveling up at Mater Dei, jumping from 1.2 to 6.2 points per game and throwing down highlight dunks like the one that went viral against JSerra. His eldest, KJ, didn’t chase the pro court route but is killing it off the floor as an NBA-certified agent, representing names like UNC commit Caleb Wilson and top 2026 prospect AJ Dybantsa.

Now, let’s roll back the years and learn more about Hakeem and Kenny’s friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kenny Smith and Hakeem Olajuwon’s friendship has evolved over the years

Kenny Smith has always held Hakeem Olajuwon in the highest regard. Just listen to him talk about ‘The Dream’ on The Draymond Green Show—the praise is endless. “He would be unbelievable in today’s game because he could switch 1 to 5,” Kenny said. “Guy comes off the pick, oh, he’s moving his feet. And if you throw the lob, he’s going back to still try to contest the lob. I have never seen a player that could double in the pick and roll, and get back to his man on the roll and still block the shot.” That’s the kind of stuff Kenny says without hesitation. But what most people don’t know is—it didn’t exactly start that way.

When Kenny first joined the Rockets in the early ’90s, he and Hakeem didn’t click right away. In fact, it was kind of tense. According to Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon, one of Kenny’s first moves after arriving in Houston was laying down the law with the team’s superstar. “Akeem, if you ever scream at me like you have to other point guards, I will never throw you the ball,” Smith told him—straight up. Hakeem didn’t take that lightly. He fired back that Kenny would pass him the ball, no matter what. But Kenny didn’t flinch. “No,” he said. He’d heard the stories—how Olajuwon was notoriously tough on guards, how he’d yell at them during games, even tell the coach to bench them. Kenny wasn’t going to be another guy getting screamed at. He wanted respect—and he figured the only way to get it was to demand it early.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking back, that rocky start may have been exactly what their relationship needed. It forced them to confront things up front. Over time, that tension turned into trust. Kenny made a point to sit next to Hakeem on team buses—no one else did—and one day, Hakeem turned to him and said, “Kenny, you know you’re the first person that sits next to me and talks to me?” That led to a dinner at Hakeem’s house, where he opened up about his faith and cooked for Kenny and his brother.

From there, everything changed. They found chemistry both on and off the court—and the result? Two NBA championships, a lifelong friendship, and a whole lot of respect that’s still going strong today, with their children now joining the ride.