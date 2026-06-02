Hall of Fame Coach Rick Adelman Dies at 79 After Legendary NBA Career as Warriors, Kings & More Mourn Loss

The basketball world lost one of its finest shotcallers on Monday, June 1, 2026. Hall of Fame coach with a penchant for defying odds, Rick Adelman passed away at the age of 79. The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) and his former team, the Sacramento Kings confirmed the news. He leaves behind a basketball legacy not limited to his son and Denver Nuggets head coach, David Adelman. His loss leaves a massive void across the entire sports landscape.

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Over a distinguished 29-year NBA head coaching career, Adelman solidified his place in history by accumulating 1,042 regular-season victories, the 10th-most in league history, and reaching the playoffs a record 16 times. Famous for his stoic demeanor (that some see in his son), humble leadership, and revolutionary offensive strategies, Adelman’s impact was seen in a profound outpouring of grief and admiration from the highest levels of the sport.

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver led the tributes, releasing an official statement that underscored Adelman’s deep impact both on and off the court. Silver remarked on how flawlessly Adelman transitioned from his seven-year playing career as a point guard to a master executive on the sidelines.

“Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the history of the NBA,” Silver’s statement read. “Following his NBA playing career, Rick turned to coaching where his leadership, innovation and genuine love for basketball left a lasting impression on generations of players and fellow coaches over his nearly 30-year run. He was a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person. I send my deepest condolences to Rick’s family and many friends throughout the league.”

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The NBA Coaches Association, which honored Adelman with the prestigious Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, had the most heartfelt expression for the lives Rick changed. The association highlighted that “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community.” The NBCA focused heavily on Adelman’s tactical genius that went with a quiet personality, noting, “Rick Adelman’s NBA coaching career has been highlighted by innovation, integrity and excellence. His teams always played to their strengths, and Rick always found subtle ways to reinvent NBA basketball to help his players thrive. His quiet, unassuming nature belies his impact as one of the great NBA coaches of all time.”

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It wasn’t just in the brass. Rick Adelman’s loss was felt by his teams that still remember his eras fondly.

Rick Adelman’s franchises mourn a great playmaker

Through a three decade career, Rick Adelman built the defining eras of five NBA teams, adapting from the tape-delay era to modern primetime NBA as we know it.

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The Sacramento Kings, whom Adelman coached for eight seasons (1999-2006) were among the first teams to break the news, stating, they were “deeply saddened” by the loss. His tenure marked the prime, ‘Greatest Show on Court’ era of Sacramento that included historic clashes with the Shaq & Kobe Lakers.

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“During his eight seasons in Sacramento, he led the team to unprecedented success and helped create some of the most memorable moments in franchise history,” the Kings said. “For an entire generation of Kings fans, Coach Adelman represented the very best of Sacramento basketball, and he will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him – with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

Despite the shorter, four seasons he had with the Houston Rockets (2007-2011), the team and the Fertitta Family viewed him as one of the most respected and influential figures in franchise history. They specifically pointed to his leadership during one of the most iconic stretches in modern basketball: “During his four seasons in Houston, Coach Adelman guided the Rockets with professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to the game. His role in leading the team during the 22-game winning streak in 2008 remains one of the most remarkable achievements in franchise history and will always be remembered by Rockets fans.”

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Adelman’s Golden State Warriors (1995-1997) were a lot different but some believe he laid the foundation for excellence for the Stephen Curry dynasty. Not just them, the Bay Area franchise highlighted his overarching impact on the evolution of the entire league. “Rick Adelman left an indelible mark on the NBA during his nearly four decades in the league, both as a player for seven seasons and as a coach for 29 seasons, including two seasons with the Warriors (1995-97),” the team wrote. “His creativity and ingenuity led his teams to 1,042 wins during his illustrious coaching career, the 10th-most in NBA history, and earned him entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the hundreds of lives he impacted.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves were his final coaching stop from 2011 to 2014. They shared that Adelman “exemplified leadership, integrity and professionalism throughout his distinguished career.”

The Portland Trail Blazers though have a special part in his life. He was one of the first players of the franchise when it began in 1970 and played till 1973. After playing for the Lakers, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, and the early Kansas City version of the Kings, he turned to coaching. While he was coaching in community college, then Blazers HC scouted him and took him under his wing.

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The Blazers were the first NBA team he coached, staying here from 1989 to 1994, taking the Clyde Dexler-led team to the NBA Finals twice. They honored him seamlessly as “one of the most influential figures in franchise history.” A pillar of Blazers culture, they said, “Rick’s basketball brilliance helped shape multiple eras of Trail Blazers basketball, earning the respect and admiration of the basketball community and cementing his legacy. His thoughtful leadership, integrity, and kindness impacted all those around him on and off the court.”

After retiring in 2014, Adelman and his wife returned to Portland where the remained till his passing. Among his six children, his eldest RJ, who worked in NBA front offices, passed away in a 2018 traffic accident. His daughter, Kathy coaches a high school basketball team.

The Denver Nuggets also expressed their profound sadness, offering their support to David Adelman as he deals with the loss of his father whose life he shadowed for years.

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From his brilliant X’s and O’s to the basketball family legacy carried on by his children, Rick Adelman’s indelible mark on the NBA will be celebrated and remembered forever.