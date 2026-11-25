Being compared to Michael Jordan is one of the highest compliments any basketball player can receive. For Victor Wembanyama, the comparison is not necessarily about matching Jordan’s achievements, but about showing the same competitive edge that helped define perhaps the greatest player in NBA history.

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Wembanyama has been putting up numbers rarely seen before in the league, and his remarkable start has drawn attention from former players, coaches, and basketball legends. Hall of Fame coach Doc Rivers is among those impressed, pointing to a trait he believes separates the San Antonio Spurs superstar from other young stars.

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“He’s got that Michael Jordan meanness. He’s a nice guy, but he’s mean,” Rivers said on The Bill Simmons Podcast in a video shared on X by NBA Base. “He hates losing almost more than he loves winning.”

Rivers was discussing Wembanyama’s dominant start to the season when he made the comparison to Jordan. The veteran coach praised the 22-year-old’s enjoyment of the game before identifying the edge he sees in the Spurs star.

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“He looks like he’s having a ton of fun playing basketball,” Rivers said. “And there’s so many guys that look angry when they play. Then the second thing, he’s got that Michael Jordan, like meanness.”

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Jordan’s competitive fire became one of the defining parts of his legacy. His relentless approach to winning, intensity toward opponents, and refusal to accept defeat helped establish the standard for generations of NBA players.

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Rivers believes Wembanyama already displays a similar mentality. He even suggested that players with that kind of edge rarely fail, adding that winning a championship could be the next major step in the Frenchman’s development.

That does not mean Rivers is placing Wembanyama alongside Jordan in terms of accomplishments. The comparison was specifically about his temperament and competitive nature, traits that could help shape his path as he continues to develop.

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Rivers’ comments come as Wembanyama finds himself at the center of a different conversation. His recent remarks about stat-padding have reportedly rubbed some players around the league the wrong way, with ESPN’s Mike C. Wright reporting that some have taken issue with what they perceive as a moral high horse.

While Rivers was praising Wembanyama’s mentality, the Spurs star has also drawn criticism for comments made after his 50-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 21.

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Wembanyama finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in San Antonio’s 114-91 victory. Asked about reaching the scoring milestone, he remarked, “Unlike many of my peers, I’m not very good at stat-padding.”

The comment quickly generated debate, particularly because Wembanyama remained in the game during the fourth quarter with the Spurs holding a comfortable lead. He reached 50 points with a three-pointer that extended San Antonio’s advantage to 108-82 with 6:29 remaining.

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Wembanyama later acknowledged that he had tried to reach the milestone, while explaining that he did not believe the game’s greats worried about accusations of stat-padding. He also referenced LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic as players he considers examples.

The remark was widely interpreted as a possible dig at Doncic, one of his leading competitors in the MVP conversation, although Wembanyama did not identify a specific player.

The reaction has extended beyond the original comment. According to ESPN’s Mike C. Wright, some players around the league reportedly refer to Wembanyama as “Mr. Morality” and believe he carries himself as though he is on a “moral high horse” when criticizing other stars.

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However, the report should not be confused with a public response from active players. The criticism surrounding the remark has largely come through media discussions and reactions from former players, rather than direct statements from current NBA stars.

Wembanyama’s extraordinary production has already placed him in conversations usually reserved for the league’s biggest names. Rivers sees the competitive fire that made Jordan special, while the recent controversy shows that Wembanyama’s growing influence is also bringing greater scrutiny to what he says and how his peers interpret it.