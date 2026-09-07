“Hard to Put Him in Position”: Julius Erving Leaves LeBron James Off All-Time List for One Reason

LeBron James’ move to the Philadelphia 76ers once again intensified the GOAT debate. But Julius Erving has never been particularly interested in settling that discourse. His latest comments about Bron are not really a criticism of the 22x All-Star. Instead, they reflect a philosophy that Dr. J has held for years.

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In a recent interview with NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Erving explained why James is not currently part of his all-time teams, and it has a lot to do with the player’s current status.

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“I usually talk about retired players being part of all-time teams, not current players,” Erving said. “LeBron is not retired yet, so it’s hard to put him in his position until his career is over.”

Erving made a similar argument nearly a decade ago. During a 2017 appearance on Scoop B Radio, he pushed back against comparisons between active players and retired legends. The Sixers legend’s own GOAT choice was clear.

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“I think people always make comparisons to people who are done. LeBron may play another six years, LeBron may play one year, we don’t really know,” Erving continued in the YouTube clip. “But I think it’s the fans’ argument, not the players’ argument. So I stay away from it.”

Meanwhile, Dr. J did in fact name his all-time favorite player.

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“My all-time greatest player is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” Erving further added. “I think when you add up the numbers and add up the years, nobody has contributed more to NBA history or pro basketball history. It’s very subjective for you to say Michael or LeBron, who was better? Or who was the greatest, the GOAT—that is for the fans to argue about.”

It is also worth remembering how extraordinary LeBron James‘ track record has become. After completing his 23rd NBA season, James remains the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He has won four championships, four MVP awards, and four Finals MVPs. And yet Erving still wants to wait.

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Dr. J previously left both Michael Jordan and LeBron James off his personal Mount Rushmore, favoring legends such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. But that doesn’t mean Erving overlooked Bron’s career. In another 2026 interview, Erving actually selected James over Kobe Bryant.

“I think LeBron is one of one,” said Erving when asked by “The Schmo.” “Kobe’s another sort of imitation of Michael Jordan. You know, there have been plenty of imitations of Michael, Kobe, me, and other people. LeBron’s like one of one. So I’m going to give him this pick.”

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The praise also defines why Dr. J expects the 76ers could be a contender this year. Let’s not forget, Erving was part of the 1983 NBA championship alongside Moses Malone. That 1983 team remains one of the most dominant champions in NBA history.

Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 65-17 record before going 12-1 in the playoffs. The 76ers eventually swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. Now, the current Sixers have the personnel. LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe form a formidable starting lineup.

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“What’s going to happen in Philly? I think it’s going to be very exciting for the fans of Philadelphia, which will be very exciting for LeBron,” Erving had said to Robinson. “I think those guys, that particular team can set some records and also win some championships. Uh, but they got to do it on the court, not with lip service.”

This clearly states that Dr. J is not selling LeBron James short in any debate. He viewed LeBron as one of the most unique players basketball has ever produced. But it will take time to place him on an all-time team.

James already has one of the greatest records in basketball history. But until he officially closes the book on his career, Dr. J is choosing to leave that final judgment open.