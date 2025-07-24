Hate For Rudy Gobert Forces Shaquille O’Neal To Take Risky Decision That His Family Will Regret

Shaq doesn’t like Rudy Gobert and the sky is blue. It took a lot of physical effort for Shaquille O’Neal just to compliment the Wolves center this offseason. But that’s about all you can expect from him. If (and when) that day ever comes when Rudy Gobert needs a vet to give a speech and hand him an orange jacket, O’Neal isn’t going to do for Rudy what he did for Dwight Howard. At least not in the traditional sense. Not cutting off his nose but Shaq is at least ready to embarrass himself to spite Gobert on a potentially big honor.

With Tracy McGrady on The Big Podcast, there were sure to be off the cuff takes. While O’Neal hating on Rudy is not new, he’s gone a step further this time. His co-host, Adam Lefkoe didn’t even allow the same, “250, you don’t deserve it,” reasoning. He claimed, “Shaq doesn’t like when non-great people get great things.”

Gobert has already played out the disputed five-year, $205 million deal. He signed a three-year, $110 million contract extension with Minnesota in 2024. He already has four Defensive Player of the Year awards. If he won a championship, Shaquille “I Have Four Rings” O’Neal would probably acknowledge him. What other great things Gobert could get that Shaq won’t like?

As Lefkoe painted an entertaining picture, “I just want Shaq to still be on TV when Rudy gets into the Hall of Fame ’cause it’s going to hurt.”

T-Mac even floated the idea of Gobert asking Shaq to walk him in just as Dwight Howard used this opportunity to bury their years long beef. But Shaq always believed Howard was worthy of HoF honors, a Team USA spot, or a comeback in the NBA. He has no such feelings for Gobert. And if Gobert wants to pull a Dwight, i.e., “If Rudy Gobert gets to the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the f—ing ceremony.”

The ‘dress’ Shaq is referring to is actually Charles Barkley in a black halter dress and wig from his legendary Weight Watchers commercial in 2012. It inspired a Halloween trend back then. Shaq in this at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ceremony would be seared into her eyes with the original purpose – Rudy Gobert’s hypothetical Hall of Fame induction – to be forgotten.

Maybe some of us would like to see that. Shaq’s family, especially his six kids, probably won’t. They still haven’t lived down their dad’s Chris Brown impression. But we know he’s only making this claim because he doesn’t think there’s any likelihood he has to strut out in Chuck’s Weight Watchers fit.

Shaquille O’Neal might want to rethink Rudy Gobert’s HoF odds

Back in the 2025 post-season, Rudy Gobert had a strong playoff display with 27 points and 24 rebounds against the Lakers. It was a viral performance that made all eyes go to TNT for what one particular person had to say.

Shaquille O’Neal proved he’s not always a hater. Though when he said, “I never thought I’d say these words… but Gobert is dominating,” he was almost sick with putting Gobert and ‘dominant’ in the same sentence. That’s his physical limit. Sharing the HoF air with him is not an option for the big guy who’d rather let Chuck tease him for his Halloween costume.

As of 2025, Rudy Gobert has a 27.2% chance of getting enshrined. Besides DPOY, his resume boasts 3x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, 8x All-Defensive, 2x Olympic Silver Medalist, 10.5k points, 9.7k rebounds, 1,718 blocks. While 27% isn’t promising, it’s believed he has a strong likelihood of earning HoF honors anyway.

Lefkoe told Shaq that the odds are in the 4x DPOY’s favor. On the same pod, O’Neal made an even bolder declaration. “If he gets in take me out…Go in there and just rip my jersey out.” We’d rather take Shaq in drag.

Or O’Neal could take Lefkoe’s suggestion and turn the Big Man Alliance into his own Hall of Fame. But that could change if Gobert does something that impresses Shaq.