“Hated Kristaps Porzingis on Our Team”: NBA Legend Gets Brutally Honest After Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Trade

The Warriors finally pulled the trigger, and the reaction across the league was immediate. Not everyone saw the move the same way. On February 5, 2026, the Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. The deal was finalized at the deadline, reshaping both teams in very different ways.

That move quickly drew a blunt reaction from Jeff Teague, who knows Atlanta’s roster dynamics well. Speaking on the Club 520 podcast the same day, the former Hawks guard and 2015 All-Star made his position clear. “I like the trade. I hated Porzingis on our team.”

That honesty framed the conversation. For Atlanta, this was about turning the page. For Golden State, it was a calculated gamble.

Teague didn’t stop at criticizing Porzingis. He made it equally clear why he believes the Hawks came out ahead. “Shoutout to the Hawks getting Kuminga. We got another 6’8 wing that we can use. We got the new Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”

That enthusiasm reflects Atlanta’s current direction. The Hawks lead the league in assists per game and rely heavily on pace, movement, and athleticism. Kuminga, 23, brings burst, rebounding energy, and downhill pressure, areas Atlanta has needed as the season progressed.

Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson has emerged as a true triple-threat cornerstone. Pairing him with Kuminga gives Atlanta two long, explosive forwards who can run the floor, switch defensively, and thrive without the offense sticking.

Teague had openly pushed for Kuminga to be moved earlier in the season, even suggesting Sacramento as a landing spot. Instead, Kuminga arrives in Atlanta with a clearer role and consistent opportunity. That matters for a player who never fully settled into a defined offensive lane under Steve Kerr.

Kendrick Perkins is disgusted with the Warriors trading for Porzingis

Still, the move wasn’t universally praised. While Atlanta celebrated upside, Golden State focused on fit. Porzingis gives Stephen Curry a legitimate stretch big who can space the floor and protect the rim. His skill set aligns with Kerr’s system, especially after the Warriors’ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo fell through before the deadline.

However, that pivot drew sharp criticism from Kendrick Perkins, who questioned whether Porzingis actually changes Golden State’s ceiling. “I forgot he still played basketball to be honest with you. That don’t move the needle for me, and it damn sure don’t move the needle for the Warriors and Steph Curry.”

That reaction speaks to the risk. Porzingis averaged 17.1 points and 1.3 blocks per game in 17 appearances this season, but availability remains a concern. He missed Atlanta’s final 13 games before the trade, continuing a multi-year pattern of interruptions.

For the Hawks, this deal aligns with their timeline. They exchanged an injury-prone veteran for a young, athletic wing who fits their ball movement and tempo. Kuminga now has a platform to show what he can do in a system built on trust and touches.

For the Warriors, the margin is thinner. Porzingis’ shooting and size can elevate the offense, but only if he stays on the floor. With Curry still performing at an elite level, Golden State needed another reliable threat. They chose fit over certainty.

In the end, this trade revealed two truths at once. Atlanta is betting on growth and energy. Golden State is betting that health finally cooperates. Teague’s honesty simply made that divide impossible to ignore.