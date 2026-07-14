“Have a Bad Stretch They Turn on You”: Ex-Laker Puts Luka Doncic on Notice Over Harsh LA Expectations

Superstars often dream about playing for the Lakers. The spotlight is brighter, the expectations are higher and the margin for error is smaller than almost anywhere else in the NBA. Luka Doncic is now finding out exactly what comes with wearing purple and gold.

Speaking on the Road Trippin podcast with Channing Frye, Cousins was asked what Luka Doncic has to do to earn respect in Los Angeles.

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“One thing I realized, and I obviously know Luka is on a way another level than the guys I was around, but when I was in LA … I realized: if you have a bad stretch, they turn on you quick,” Cousins said. “I don’t think he’ll ever have a bad stretch numbers-wise. He’s just a natural-born scorer. But as far as delivering the ultimate prize, no championships in LA, that’s their standard. If he comes short, I think we’re gonna see another side of that fanbase.”

Cousins’ warning isn’t hypothetical. Even LeBron James, despite delivering the franchise’s 2020 championship, was booed by his own home crowd during a 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2022 after committing his sixth turnover of the night. Warriors star Draymond Green later called the reaction “disgraceful” and “pathetic.”

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LeBron wasn’t the only star to experience it. Russell Westbrook endured repeated boos and “Westbrick” chants throughout the 2021-22 season before responding, “If they boo, they can take their ass home.” Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol also faced sustained criticism despite their accomplishments, reinforcing Cousins’ point that past success offers little long-term protection in Los Angeles.

The Championship Standard That Defines Everything in LA

The pressure comes from the franchise’s own history. Seventeen championship banners hang above the court, making title contention the expectation rather than the goal. As Cousins pointed out, individual brilliance may buy excitement, but championships remain the only lasting currency with Lakers fans.

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That standard extends even to LeBron. Three-time Lakers champion Byron Scott recently gave James a “B” grade for his tenure in Los Angeles and told TMZ Sports that one championship isn’t enough to warrant a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. “No, no statue. One championship in six, seven years… I think if he gets another one then he has a chance,” Scott said.

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Doncic now enters that same environment. After leading the NBA in scoring during his first full Lakers season without delivering a championship, expectations have only grown. The Lakers responded by surrounding him with reinforcements, including Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili, making next season less about individual numbers and more about postseason success.

Cousins never questioned Doncic’s talent. His warning was about everything that comes after it. In Los Angeles, scoring titles, highlight reels and All-NBA selections can elevate a superstar, but only championships keep the criticism away. History suggests Lakers fans have rarely made exceptions.