“Have Some Respect”: Ron Harper Fires Back at Critic Who Called Out Female Referee in Luka Doncic Fan Ejection

The mid-game incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic and a courtside spectator has ignited a fiery online debate over things like arena fan etiquette, Doncic’s tendencies, and some unsavory themes. But amidst the noise and criticism of both the referee and Doncic, one 5x NBA champion’s voice rang out and made it clear what respect meant.

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Following an interaction during the Lakers’ 116–103 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, former Laker Ron Harper stepped up on social media to defend referee Chelisa Painter after online critics questioned the fan’s ejection.

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The confrontation unfolded midway through the third quarter when an out-of-bounds ball landed in the lap of a front-row fan. The spectator picked up the ball and chest-passed it back to Painter while her back was turned toward him. Luka Doncic, standing nearby, stepped in immediately to challenge the spectator’s delivery. Eventually, security escorted the fan out of the arena.

Online commentary quickly discussed it following the game, with several social media accounts targeting the officiating decision. Sports journalist Jon Root took to X to post a critique questioning the referee’s reaction:

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“If you’re a female ref & want to get treated like the men, you can’t overreact about a fan tossing you the ball by ejecting him. Also, Luka Doncic looked silly treating this like a misogynistic atrocity. Chelisa Painter is the A’ja Wilson of refs…”

The critique prompted a direct response from Harper, who won three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Lakers. The NBA veteran shut down the notion that spectator overstepping should be tolerated with an X post.

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“Have some respect if you’re a fan it’s not about you..”

As another fan chimed in to describe the ejection as a “weak decision” while claiming the spectator “did nothing wrong,” Harper offered crucial contextual perspective by replying, “Her back was to the fan..”

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When additional commentary dismissed the actions, Harper doubled down in defense of Painter’s floor control, plainly replying, “Good for her….”

The physical context of the ejection stems from a moment of concern over player and official safety. The NBA world was divided on whether Doncic and Painter overreacted or whether the fan’s pass was unnecessary.

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Doncic, who went on to finish his third consecutive game with 40 or more points, explained postgame that the force of the throw crossed a line.

“He just tossed it really strong — the ball — toward the ref,” Doncic clarified after the game. “I just asked him what the hell he’s doing.”

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Despite Doncic’s own past reputation for heated exchanges with officials, having picked up two technical fouls already across the Lakers’ 7–2 start to the 2026–27 season and having one rescinded, the MVP candidate made it clear that fans crossing physical boundaries with game personnel will not be tolerated on the floor.

The official at the center of the incident, Chelisa Painter, is currently in her first full season as an NBA staff official. A former collegiate standout at Old Dominion and George Washington who played professionally overseas in Ireland, Italy, and Luxembourg, Painter spent seven seasons officiating NCAA Division I basketball across major conferences. Her promotion to the full-time NBA staff in 2026 brought the total number of female officials on the league’s primary staff roster to nine.

A section of basketball fans feel sorry for her being in the center of a storm while fans dissect Doncic’s behavior. Meanwhile, Painter is unbothered, heading right back to work to officiate the game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. Otherwise known as the Splash Brothers’ reunion.

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As for Harper, after backing Painter, he made one thing clear about the noise: “I love block on X cause I won’t respond to dumb 💩 no more it’s a waste of my time…..”