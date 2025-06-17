Having Sued Knicks After Medical Error, Cuttino Mobley Reveals Haunting Thoughts Over Forced Retirement

NBA, here dreams take shape, glamor chase, but then, nightmares too, strike hard. Back in 2008, things took a wild turn for Cuttino Mobley. The veteran guard was gearing up to join the New York Knicks after a trade from the Clippers. But what was supposed to be a routine physical quickly spiraled into something far more serious. Doctors diagnosed him with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Three years later, Mobley hit back with a lawsuit against the Knicks, accusing them of misdiagnosis and robbing him of his career. Though he later dropped the case to chase a comeback at 37, that dream never took off.

From a heart condition that would ultimately force him to retire, to fast forward it to now, Mobley is finally opening up about it all. In recent episodes of Podcast P, the former Rockets standout reflected on the chaos. And let’s not forget—this was a player who made a real noise in the league. Mobley could score from anywhere on the court and brought defensive grit every night. Paired with Steve Francis in Houston, the duo earned the nickname “The Franchise and The Cat”—a nod to their chemistry and impact.

Still, Mobley admitted he might’ve pushed too hard, too long. “I led the team in minutes and, then in my whole career, I was 40 minutes a game for 11 years,” he shared. That workload, he said, left little time to reset. “So like, it was like my body was, I might’ve needed more of a meditative kind of thing.” He was grinding in the offseason, too.

“In the summertime I’m turned up, you know what I’m saying? I’m working out and I’m turned up opposed to like really taking that sabbatical where you get to really clear your mind and recharge.” Then came the real heartbreak. “So it was poor mismanagement for me when it came to boundaries. But it definitely set me back for a little bit, but then it became, it was a misdiagnosis, right?” he said. The aftermath? “So I’m fighting to prove that I’m fine.”

via Getty Clipper Cuttino Mobley, right, reaches for the ball as he guards Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki during second quarter at the Staples Center Wednesday in Los Angeles November 08, 2006. (Photo by Richard Hartog/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sadly, the clock didn’t stop for anyone, not even Mobley. “But then, you know, by the time you find out it’s a misdiagnosis a year and a half later, dang, right? That’s already too much time. Yeah, you can’t play no more, you know? So it made me sad for a little-bit.”

After everything that happened, Cuttino Mobley had every reason to stay mad. The way his 11-year NBA career ended felt sudden and unfair. Months after retiring, Mobley became convinced that he’d been misdiagnosed—and even worse, pushed out of the league too early. So, in 2011, he went after the Knicks legally.

Cuttino Mobley moved on despite legal battle

Mobley’s lawsuit claimed the team nudged him into retirement just to dodge a $19 million luxury tax hit. Naturally, the case didn’t hold back. The filing argued, “effectively deprived Mobley of the ability to play professional basketball.” It also claimed the Knicks’ move scared off other franchises that might’ve signed him, simply because of the false medical narrative.

But instead of letting the grudge linger, Mobley did something different. He let it go. He focused on what he got out of the league. “I had a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m in a unique fraternity and met an amazing amount of people and my life is pretty good.” Sure, he sued the Knicks for that incident. But eventually, Mobley made peace with it.

At 37, he still had hoops left in him and aimed for a comeback. It didn’t happen, but that didn’t mean he stopped playing. Since 2017, he’s been a regular in the Big3, (a league that has got caught in a bit of drama lately), proving he’s still got game, even if the NBA didn’t give him a second shot. Looking back, Mobley holds no resentment. “I’m one of under 5,000 players who ever played in the NBA, so I don’t know about regret,” he reflected. And as for the drama? “It was a big mess and confusion, but I am here today… It’s all behind us now.”