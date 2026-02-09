“He Ain’t Got the Balls”: Laker Legend Claims LeBron James Planted Move in Private Call Bombshell

LeBron James spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a hometown hero of sorts. However, he left before the 2010-11 season, leaving the fans with endless questions. Reports after Bron’s move to the Miami Heat said that he grew tired of being “The Man.” But, interestingly enough, this shift wasn’t surprising to only one person in Cleveland, and that is Byron Scott.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend took over as the head coach of the Cavs in 2010. But right before his three-year tenure could begin, he heard something about LeBron leaving the organization for the Heat.

Scott shared, “We had a meeting, and the GM said, ‘oh he ain’t leaving. He ain’t got the balls to leave.’ I’m like, really? He’s like ‘nah he ain’t got the balls to leave.'” The 3-time NBA champ ringed Chris Paul, whom he coached at New Orleans.

“He said, ‘Coach, let me call you back.’ He called me back, within 10 minutes, and said, ‘oh he’s gone, coach.’” Byron Scott reentered the meeting and informed then-GM Chris Grant that the Heat had made a trade for LeBron James. Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers front office refused to believe the legend’s words, despite him telling them that he had solid sources.

Scott added, “I think this was being put together at the Olympics…” Well, rumors back then pointed out that LeBron James had been planning to reunite with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create a superteam for a few years before the trade actually happened. Moreover, the timeline aligned with the trio’s 2008 Beijing Olympics success.

According to Byron Scott, LeBron James could’ve asked DWade and Bosh to join him in Cleveland instead of leaving the team to join them. “If I’m LeBron, and I’m the best player in the league, you join me. Not me joining you. Magic would never leave and join Michael Jordan,” the legend added.

A report from 2010 said that everyone looked up to Bron as the next Michael Jordan in the making or at least one of the geatest player of all time. But the pressure got to him. Also, because the Akron Hammer had never played college basketball. Therefore, he never learned what true pressure looked like. A leap from high school to the NBA was seemingly taxing.

Meanwhile, LeBron James could experience a full-circle moment after the 2025-26 season. That’s simply because rumors say that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are planning to recruit Bron to the Cavs.

Will LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Currently, James is serving a $52.6 million expiring contract with the Lakers. This means he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. Moreover, we don’t know if the 41-year-old will play another season or not.

Although LeBron James missed 14 games and showed early rust, the 41-year-old remains at an All-Star level and still lifts winning basketball. Meanwhile, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers appear open to an exit or retirement. Therefore, the Cavaliers lead the chase, with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden planning a pitch, Kendrick Perkins said on the Road Trippin’ Show.

“My sources told me that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden already are starting the push to go and recruit LeBron James this offseason. I’m just telling you, my sources told me as soon as James Harden got on the phone or got around the team. The initial was we’re about to make this run, go all out, but we want LeBron James.”

Given how the February trade window turned out for the Cavs, anything is possible. They acquired James Harden and let go of Darius Garland. And everything was seemingly to keep Donovan Mitchell. So, if they succeed in adding LeBron James to their roster next season, it won’t be surprising.