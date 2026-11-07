“He Can Make All the Plays”: Lakers Legend Issues Bold Statement on Luka Doncic After His 53-Point Performance

Averaging 40.1 ppg through his first 9 games of the season, Luka Doncic has cemented his place in history. He is now only the second player ever to average 40 ppg through the first 9 games – and one NBA legend shockingly sees shades of Kobe Bryant in how he does it.

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Derek Fisher was amazed by Doncic’s 53-point display in the Lakers’ 124-118 win against the Blazers. Following the incredible performance, Fisher shared his complete belief in Doncic’s offensive capabilities.

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“He can make all the plays that you have to make in the NBA to be one of the best,” Fisher said. “He can shoot threes off the catch. He can shoot threes off the dribble.”

“He can run pick and roll and get eight to ten assists. He can run pick and roll and shoot behind the screen. He can shoot floaters in the paint. He can make lobs at the rim.”

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During the Lakers’ win against the Blazers, he showcased all of these offensive skills.

With 8:21 left in the first quarter, Doncic used a Walker Kessler screen to get away from Toumani Camara. He then drove into the paint and gently laid the ball off the backboard for an easy bucket.

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Just a few moments later, with 6:51 left in the first quarter, Kessler provided Doncic with a timely high screen. Luka used it to once again escape Camara’s defense and drive in from the left wing.

While Doncic had multiple potential shot options, he chose to reward Kessler with a well-timed lob at the rim that the big man finished with a dunk.

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A little over a minute later, with 5:25 left in the first quarter, Doncic found himself in the paint without his dribble. He finished the basket with an easy floater.

Midway through the second quarter, Doncic even showcased his willingness to defend. With 4:58 left in the second quarter and the Lakers down 51-38, Doncic locked Scoot Henderson down, getting a steal.

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Fisher summed it up perfectly.

“He can do everything offensively that you need.”

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In just 9 games this season, Doncic has proved this statement true. He’s led the Lakers to an 8-2 record. However, Fisher has taken his praise one step further.

He boldly compared Doncic to some of the greatest Lakers legends who came before him.

“I think Luka is like a combination of the things that Kobe, Elgin, Jerry held as guard forward type players.”

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“All of those guys could shoot the ball really well, they were good ball handlers, they could pass the basketball at a high level. So he has a little bit of all of it.”

However, Fisher also believes that Doncic has a similar competitive mentality to guys like Kobe.

In contrast to Channing Frye’s damning comments about Doncic’s championship hopes, Fisher has full belief that Luka can carry the Lakers to the promised land.

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Following Doncic’s All-NBA First Team selection in May, Fisher stated that he believed that Luka could lead the Lakers to a title.

While Doncic has already established himself as one of the NBA’s most unstoppable offensive players, Fisher believes his game has the qualities of some of the greatest Lakers legends.

Now, Luka has to prove whether he can maintain this remarkable play and convert it to playoff success.