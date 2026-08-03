“He Definitely Must Be Salty”: Ex-NBA Star Claims Bam Adebayo Snubbed LeBron James Over His 76ers Decision

Leaving LeBron James off an all-time top-five list is bound to spark questions. But that’s exactly what Bam Adebayo did after James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Miami Heat. And now, a former NBA player believes Adebayo’s decision not to count James has less to do with basketball and more to do with lingering disappointment.

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The debate unfolded on Nightcap, where former Heat player Iso Joe brought up Adebayo’s list featuring Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan. One omission immediately stood out: LeBron James. Former NBA player Josh Smith wasted little time offering his theory.

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“He probably mad Bron ain’t come down to South Beach and mess with him. Might be a little salty.”

Iso Joe ultimately leaned toward the same conclusion, remarking, “He definitely must be salty that Bron didn’t pick the Heat.”

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It’s an easy storyline to sell.

LeBron James’ decision to sign with Philadelphia immediately altered the balance of power in the Eastern Conference. It was disappointing as he had been linked to Miami. Given Adebayo’s longstanding admiration for James, connecting the snub to free agency drama makes for an attention-grabbing talking point.

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However, the broader picture tells a different story.

When LeBron James ultimately chose Philadelphia, Bam Adebayo publicly dismissed any notion of disappointment. Instead, he described James as someone he still viewed “like a brother,” making it clear that their relationship extended well beyond offseason speculation. Even after becoming conference rivals, the mutual respect remained intact.

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That competitive respect became even more apparent behind the scenes.

Following LeBron James’ move, Adebayo famously texted James that he was going to “bust his a**.” The message quickly went viral, but it reflected the playful confidence often shared between close friends preparing to compete against each other. It wasn’t evidence of a rift. If anything, it reinforced the healthy rivalry that now exists between two players who have long admired each other’s games.

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There’s also another explanation for Adebayo’s list that has little to do with emotion.

Rather than simply naming the five greatest players ever, his selections resemble a traditional basketball lineup. Curry naturally occupies the point guard spot. Then, Jordan and Bryant are shooting guard and small forward, while Durant and Duncan complete the frontcourt. When viewed through that lens, the list appears to prioritize positional balance over stacking the five biggest names in NBA history.

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That approach inevitably creates difficult choices.

If Adebayo had to add LeBron James, he would need to replace one of the players already occupying a similar role. Most likely Durant or Bryant, depending on how the lineup is constructed. Now, whether fans agree with that philosophy is another debate entirely, but it offers a basketball explanation that doesn’t rely on personal feelings towards James.

Until Adebayo explains his reasoning in greater detail, both interpretations will continue to circulate. However, LeBron James off any all-time top-five list can become a story of its own.