“He Didn’t Have Any Fans”: Kevin Garnett Shuts Down Paul Pierce Calling LeBron James the Face of the League in 2004

LeBron James is fading with time. The grey beard is indicative of the NBA’s most durable superstar being human. And he will leave while still being on top. Even in Year 23, James made $80 million through endorsement, the most among any player in the NBA. He’s transcended eras and still maintained the same gravity off the court since he crashed the scene as an 18-year-old. For well over a decade, James has been the NBA’s undisputed face. But has there been a time he wasn’t? Two Celtics legends disagreed.

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Paul Pierce was in his prime and still believed in James’ stardom early. “LeBron was the face of the league when he came in,” he said on Ticket and the Truth.

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The hype was always real, and a Rookie of the Year crown on James’ head endorsed The Chosen One’s arrival. The league was waiting for LeBron James to take over.

Pierce was referring to LeBron’s early years broadly, but Garnett pushed back on the 2004 timeline specifically, to LeBron’s second and third seasons. However, Kevin Garnett didn’t feel like it was handed to him that easily. For years, there was Kobe Bryant, who had the basketball world at his feet.

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“No, the f–k he wasn’t. With Kobe in the league n—a?” Garnett opposed Pierce’s take.

By the time James came, the Black Mamba had three championships under his belt.

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“Yeah, they dropped the bag on him, but it’s like Bron was just young Bron. He wasn’t nothing special. He wasn’t nobody, he didn’t have any fans,” Garnett explained to Pierce.

LeBron James’ appeal was built from the media’s upliftment and an unfathomable high school highlight tape. The ‘face of the league’ title carries real-world weight – it’s measured in jersey sales, endorsement dominance, media presence, and the cultural pull a player commands both on and off the court.

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Kobe Bryant had earned his stripes against the best competition. He was a global icon, leading the league in jersey sales for three years in a row before the Akron Hammer’s arrival. The Black Mamba moniker had already become a movement that encourages an insatiable work ethic and consistency. Bryant led the charts for several years after Bron’s arrival.

Tim Duncan famously told James the league would belong to him after their 2007 NBA Finals clash. He had to wait for Kobe Bryant to finish his tale.

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The shift didn’t happen overnight. Kobe’s back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 cemented his final chapter of dominance, while LeBron’s 2010 decision to join the Miami Heat and the seismic cultural moment it created marked the true transfer of power. His Finals runs from 2011 through 2014 only hardened his grip on the title.

But now, as LeBron James inches towards retirement, the conversation is starting again.

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Just as LeBron eventually inherited the throne from Kobe, the question now is whether Victor Wembanyama will inherit it from LeBron.

Is Victor Wembanyama next in line?

For years, the NBA has searched for its next defining superstar — the player capable of carrying the league into a new era. Several young stars looked ready to seize that mantle.

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Ja Morant had the electrifying highlights, the magnetic personality, and the commercial appeal to become basketball’s next global icon. Then a series of off-court controversies derailed his ascent, leaving the conversation wide open once again.

Anthony Edwards appeared to be the natural successor. Charismatic, fearless, and endlessly entertaining, Edwards has built a resume that screams franchise cornerstone and future face of the NBA. Fans gravitate toward him. Teammates feed off his energy. The spotlight seems tailor-made for him.

The only problem? Edwards doesn’t want the crown.

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“They got Wemby. He’s supposed to be the face of the league,” Edwards said.

What once sounded like a passing remark now feels more like a prediction. In an era overflowing with talent, one player is separating himself from the pack. Victor Wembanyama isn’t just living up to unprecedented expectations, he’s redefining them.

Standing 7-foot-4 with a skill set that often looks impossible, the French phenom has rapidly become one of basketball’s most captivating figures.

And perhaps most remarkably, despite being just 22 years old, Wembanyama carries himself with the poise, maturity, and presence of a seasoned veteran. The NBA may not officially have a new face yet, but the league’s future is beginning to look unmistakably clear.

He’s led the San Antonio Spurs to the Finals in his third season. If not now, the feeling looming is that the future of the league belongs to the generational genetic specimen.

Of course, not everyone is convinced the transition will be seamless.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst raised what many still view as the final hurdle standing between Wembanyama and undisputed face-of-the-league status.

“The one thing is, he is not American. And so, we have never had a non-American face of the NBA that has that kind of power. That will be the big test,” Windhorst said.

It’s a fair question. The NBA may be a global league, but its defining icons — Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry — were all American-born superstars whose influence extended far beyond basketball. For decades, the league’s cultural heartbeat has been tied to American athletes and American audiences.

But Kevin Garnett wasn’t buying the concern.

The Hall of Famer pointed to Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguing that the Bucks superstar effectively carried the mantle for several years during his MVP and championship run. Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, the broader point is difficult to ignore: the NBA of 2026 is not the NBA of 2006.

The league’s biggest stars increasingly come from outside the United States. Giannis is Greek. Nikola Jokic is Serbian. Luka Doncic is Slovenian. And now Wembanyama, a French prodigy, stands at the center of basketball’s future. The debate over whether an international player can be the face of the league says more about the past than the present.

Because modern fans don’t connect with passports. They connect with people.

They connect with authenticity. They connect with excellence. They connect with personalities that feel genuine.

That’s where Wembanyama separates himself.

He doesn’t come across as a manufactured superstar. He is thoughtful, candid, fiercely competitive, and obsessively devoted to his craft. Teammates, opponents, and media members routinely describe a maturity beyond his years, while his on-court brilliance makes him impossible to ignore.

Even as his profile has exploded, he has maintained a grounded, intellectually curious image that resonates with younger fans worldwide.

Ultimately, the face of the league isn’t elected by television executives or crowned by debate shows. It happens organically.