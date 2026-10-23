“He Done Stacked His Team”: Charles Barkley Needs Towels Live on TV After Heated LeBron James Debate With Shaquille O’Neal

Bring in the sweat towels! Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have never needed much encouragement to turn a basketball discussion into a personal showdown. This time, LeBron James’ legacy became the center of their argument, with Barkley challenging the idea that the 76ers superstar has four separate Hall of Fame careers.

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After that, the conversation shifted into a heated exchange over championships, super teams, and the responsibility of NBA superstars to build winning rosters. As the back-and-forth mounted, the crew had to intervene with towels for Chuck.

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“Well, but they stack the teams,” Chuck intervened as a debate unfolded on Inside the NBA.

Host Ernie Johnson raised the argument that LeBron James’ stints with Cleveland, Miami, Cleveland again, and the Lakers could each be considered Hall of Fame-worthy careers. An individual HoF for each stint!

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Well, Chuck found it outrageous.

Barkley rejected that assessment, insisting that James had repeatedly stacked his teams. “I know. And Michael Jordan got six. Okay, so quit comparing him. He done stacked his team every time. I ain’t got nothing but respect for LeBron, but don’t sit up there and tell me he got four Hall of Fame careers. If he’s gonna stack his team like that, he should have more than four championships,” Chuck argued.

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All of this was happening while LeBron James took on the Cavaliers, thriving on his new team in Philadelphia.

Shaq pushed back, like he always does.

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“Based on what you just said, I agree. He (James) has had a great career. They always talk about who the best player is. You should always mention three names, in my opinion: Kobe, LeBron, and Jordan. I don’t care who you pick. You should always mention those three names. He has all the stats. He stacked his team. That’s what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to go upstairs to your general manager and say, ‘I want this guy. I want this guy. I want this guy,’” Shaq said.

Furthermore, to raise the ante, he pointed a finger at Chuck, “You stacked your team in Phoenix.”

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Chuck, on his defense, added, “I did not say a thing. I got traded.”

However, Barkley grew visibly frustrated as the discussion continued, prompting Ernie Johnson to observe that he was “working up a lather.”

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Then Shaq delivered another jab.

He reminded Barkley that he had never won an NBA championship. Ah! A classic end punch. “I was the Finals MVP three times in a row; I was the man; I drove the bus. You know why you sweating?” Shaq asked.

Barkley admitted he was sweating, giving O’Neal the opening for one more punchline. Shaq turned to Kenny Smith and joked that the sweat was not ordinary but “BSJ, ” a label for “BS Juice.”

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That was the line indeed. The crew literally had to jump in with towels.

Moreover, the exchange highlighted the differences between their approaches to team building. Barkley argued that stacking rosters should raise expectations for championship success, while Shaq maintained that stars should actively push their organizations to surround them with the right pieces.

However, with LeBron James’ career still inviting comparisons across eras, the argument is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.