“He Gets All Frustrated”: Charles Barkley Reveals Victor Wembanyama’s Biggest Issue With Spurs Ahead of NBA Finals vs. Knicks

Victor Wembanyama being worn down? Charles Barkley isn’t buying it. The Hall of Famer has a completely different explanation for what he’s seeing from San Antonio’s franchise cornerstone, and it has nothing to do with playoff fatigue or New York’s extra week of rest.

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Speaking with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio, the unfiltered NBA legend brushed aside popular media narratives surrounding the Spurs’ young cornerstone. Rather than believe Wemby is breaking down physically under the weight of postseason pressure, Barkley revealed that the generational talent’s biggest hurdle is actually an internal issue in Mitch Johnson’s rotation.

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“I watch these people on television who I think don’t have any clue what they’re talking about basketball-wise,” Barkley fired off, though he refrained from calling his peers ‘clowns’ this time, “They’re like, ‘Wemby’s tired.’ I’m like, ‘Wemby’s not tired, Wemby’s just pissed off.'”

Why does Chuck think Wemby’s mad at his team? San Antonio’s primary downfall in their losses, which even fans have noticed, is a baffling refusal to feed their franchise cornerstone.

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“For some reason, the Spurs don’t give the ball to Wemby in the game, and he gets all frustrated. They only give him the ball early when they get down in the series.”

This became prominent in the Spurs-Timberwolves series. Gregg Popovich took a break from retirement to fix that in the film room after one loss. But in the Eastern Conference Finals, Chuck could see they were back at square one.

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“You go back and look in Game 2 and 3, they didn’t give him the ball. In Game 4, they gave him the ball. In Game 5, when they won… Wemby didn’t take a shot until there were three minutes to go in the first quarter.”

Barkley noted that when the Spurs actually feed their big man consistently, as they did in dominant Game 6 and Game 7 performances to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wemby immediately looks like an aggressive, unstoppable force.

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The argument goes beyond simply getting Wembanyama more shots. For elite centers, offensive rhythm often depends on teammates recognizing mismatches, guards delivering entry passes, and coaches designing actions to create favorable touches. When those opportunities disappear for extended stretches, even a franchise player can become disconnected from the flow of the offense.

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“I think sometimes them guys in San Antonio don’t realize when their butter is breaded,” Barkley concluded.

Very topsy-turvy phrasing, but we see it apply.

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The Spurs’ adjustments around Wemby will heavily dictate the outcome of the championship series. If the Spurs fail to actively prioritize their centerpiece early in games, they will play right into the hands of a relentless New York squad uniquely built to capitalize on an opponent’s offensive stagnation.

Knicks will exploit Wembanyama’s frustration, Charles Barkley predicts

The critical question now shifts to how the Knicks will guard the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. As Victor Wembanyama navigates his first-ever deep postseason run into June, the sheer physical toll of elite playoff basketball is beginning to mount.

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Since last season’s blood clot scare and his first-round concussion, media analysts have been increasingly critical about other teams’ hard-fouling Wemby and the officiating that apparently allows it.

The relentless physicality has already tested the young star’s composure in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals when the frustrated 22-year-old was ejected for throwing an elbow at Minnesota’s Naz Reid. It was assessed as a Flagrant 2, highlighting how elite physical plays can successfully get under his skin.

The Spurs’ ascent means he will be forced to shoulder a massive minute load. Unfortunately, even if Charles Barkley doesn’t believe he’s tired, the statistics suggest heavy fatigue severely limits his efficiency. When pushed past his limits, the Spurs dropped a grueling Game 3 against the Thunder, with Wemby playing less than 40 minutes and scoring 26 points.

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But they managed a spectacular double-overtime victory in Game 1 when he dominated for 49 minutes, practically a full game, to secure a 41-point, 24-rebound masterpiece.

Chuck would say on Inside the NBA that Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren weren’t defending Wemby as hard as they should. Yet the duo could pull the French phenom away from the low post, and the Spurs suffered in games 2 and 3.

This directly presents a challenge in the Finals, where physicality will be the theme.

And don’t expect Karl-Anthony Towns to back down from the physical battle. He’s already spent plenty of time matching up with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic during his years in the Western Conference, including alongside Rudy Gobert in Minnesota’s frontcourt.

While Gobert won’t be behind him as the last line of defense this time, the Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson waiting on the weak side – an interior presence capable of helping absorb the pressure and contest at the rim.

Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns presents a significantly stronger, more bruising interior matchup than the slender frame of OKC’s Chet Holmgren. Even Magic Johnson fears for how Wemby will react to New York’s primary strategy around testing the boundaries of what the whistle allows.

Barkley recently called out media pundits who felt OKC played “dirty” against the Spurs center.

“These people, man, they’re pissing me off. I’m watching the whole game. They ain’t playing dirty. These are some of the softest fouls I’ve ever seen in my life. You’ve got these clowns on TV talking about, ‘Oh, they’re going to hurt poor Wemby.’ I was like, hurt him? Are you kidding, man? It drives me crazy watching these shows,” Chuck ranted.

Building up his current argument that Wemby was frustrated by the shoves.

That matters. Towns understands the level of strength, patience, and skill required to deal with centers, and New York’s defensive structure gives him support when those bruising post-up possessions inevitably arrive.

Sir Charles’ belief that New York’s relentless defense, led by KAT, will ultimately disrupt the Spurs is the driving force behind his prediction for the series.

“Wemby’s going to do his thing, Adam… But all KAT gotta do is play well,” Barkley insisted.

Confident that the Knicks’ defensive identity will choke out the DPOY’s rhythm over a long series, Chuck made his definitive prediction:

“I actually hate to do it… I’m picking the Knicks in six. I think they’re playing the best basketball in the NBA. I truly believe it. I don’t ever care who wins, but I’m saying, Man, I think the Knicks are gonna win this thing. I’m gonna pick the Knicks in six.”

The asterisk to his prediction is implied. Ultimately, Barkley feels that if the Spurs continue to starve their generational star early in games, the resulting internal frustration will combine with New York’s bruising defense to shatter San Antonio’s championship aspirations.