“He Has to Be Behind This”: Gilbert Arenas Reacts to Fromer “Gil’s Arena” Crew Launching New Show With Paul Pierce

Gilbert Arenas believes the new basketball show featuring Paul Pierce, Rashad McCants, and Brandon Jennings bears a striking resemblance to a project once pitched to his circle. After seeing the announcement of Truth Hurts, the former NBA All-Star quickly recognised the format and suspected that a former associate with whom he has a complicated history could be behind it.

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The new show brings Pierce together with McCants and Jennings, with Treasure Wilson serving as its moderator. Reacting to the announcement on Gil’s Arena, Arenas explained that the concept reminded him of an earlier proposal involving several personalities from the basketball media industry. During the discussion on Gil’s Arena, he recalled his immediate reaction to seeing the project.

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“When it came on, I was like, I was like, Oh, I know that. So as soon as I seen it, I was like, there’s only one person who can do this. My ex partner, my enemy. He has to be behind this though,” Arenas said.

His reaction opened the door to details about an earlier show proposal that was pitched to Playmaker. According to Arenas, the project was supposed to have a different name and a lineup that would have placed Pierce in a prominent role.

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Arenas revealed that the original project was supposed to be called The Arena, with Pierce expected to take his place and Skip Bayless serving as the headline personality.

“So this was the show that was going to be called the arena. Paul was going to be replacing me. Skip was going to be the headliner,” Arenas explained.

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He then connected the proposal to discussions about acquiring his channel. Arenas recalled that the company was interested in buying the platform, but Pierce reportedly backed away after learning that it belonged to him.

“They were trying to buy this, my channel, but then like, I got to respect Paul because when Paul found out like, well, that’s his channel. Nah, I’m good,” Arenas recalled.

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Arenas also said Bayless declined to move forward. The discussion then turned to the personalities he believed were part of the original plan, including Baron Davis and others. He recalled being under the impression that Pierce had agreed to join, only to hear conflicting information about the arrangement.

“Cause you remember, I was like, ‘Yo, I got Paul.’ He was like, ‘Nah, they saying they got Paul.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait.’ I was like, ‘Hey, it’s going to be me, Paul. I got Baron. I got Cousins,’” Arenas said.

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The disagreement was not limited to the business side. Arenas also addressed the personal tension involving an unnamed former associate. He suggested that there would not necessarily have been a conflict over the new show itself, but claimed the relationship deteriorated after the person misrepresented what happened following their firing.

The conversation later shifted to the financial side of the proposed arrangement. Arenas explained why he was unwilling to make a major move before his existing setup was on solid ground. Rather than rush into another daily show commitment, he wanted to establish a stable foundation and avoid repeating past mistakes.

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“And I wouldn’t be in the financial situation to jump out the window yet. I got to get the foundation first. Make sure everything is running smooth. I don’t want to make the same mistakes on that couch,” Arenas said.

The discussion eventually moved away from the earlier negotiations, with Arenas making it clear that he held no ill wishes toward the group despite the complicated history.

“Nah, but I’m happy for them dudes, man. I didn’t want to see them out, out of the situation.” Arenas said.

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Arenas’ reaction to Truth Hurts reflects the complicated history behind a project that once had a different name, lineup, and business arrangement. While the original proposal never materialised as he expected, Pierce and the rest of the group have now moved forward with a new show. For Arenas, the announcement brought an unfinished chapter of his own media journey back into the spotlight.