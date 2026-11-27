Four games into the season, it felt Minesota’s season would derail as Anthony Edwards was sidelined after a knee surgery. But the Timberwolves have rallied to a 11-4 record in his absence. That’s why on Inside the NBA, Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have placed the onus on Ant-Man to not disrupt the team’s rhythm once he returns.

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Chuck began by first praising LaMelo Ball for being the de facto leader of the team by feeding others. And even said the Wolves came out with “flying colors” for trading him. Now, Minnesota also has the best defensive rating in the league (105.2). But the motivation to defend can change once Anthony Edwards is back.

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“And Kenny and Shaq know this, are those guys, are their shots going to go down once Anthony comes back?” Barkley said on Wednesday. “Are they going to play with that same defensive intensity? Shaq always talking about getting others involved. Everybody likes to be involved when they’re getting shots. To keep guys engaged when you’re not getting shots. That’s what’s going to be interesting going forward with this team.”

For Shaquille O’Neal, the answer for the Timberwolves to keep the same intensity comes down to Anthony Edwards.

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“To add on to what Chuck is saying, I think it’s going to be up to Anthony Edwards,” O’Neal said. “Because right now, he has to see how the guys are playing. Because they’re only playing like this because they’re eating. See, a lot of time when he has the ball, they’re just sitting in the corner, and they’re really out of rhythm. Now that he’s not there, LaMelo’s kicking it to a damn rhythm. So he has to see this. So when he get back, he’s going to have to get his and keep his guys in rhythm.”

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Looking back, Anthony Edwards began the season hot and averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. But the 25-year-old played only four games before needing surgery on his right knee. So, the Timberwolves have been without franchise cornerstone since late October following arthroscopic right knee surgery. Despite that setback, they have a 14-5 record this season on back of their defensive ability.

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Even LaMelo Ball has not just relied on his playmaking but has also ramped up his defensive effort so far in Minnesota. He is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds this season. But the biggest uptick has come from Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu.

Inside the NBA highlighted that McDaniels, without Anthony Edwards, is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. The 26-year-old recently had 30+ points in back-to-back games.

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In fact, the 34 points on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets were a career high, and he followed it up with 32 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even Ayo Dosunmu has stepped up, averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting a stellar 45.7 percent from the 3-point range since Anthony Edwards’ injury.

Before Shaq and Barkley spoke about Anthony Edwards and raised the pertinent question, host Adam Lefkoe highlighted that Dosunmu and McDaniels had contributed significantly in points in the last two games. Even Ant-Man is aware that his return could spark a change in plans, but he plans to avoid disrupting them.

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“I’m thirsty to come back, but not super fast because the way they playing. I don’t want to take them out of rhythm. “I told them when I come back, I’m not going to try to be who I usually am, try to ball hawk and take all the shots. I’m just going to fit in where I get in. Take a couple catch and shoots. If they need me, I’m there. But I ain’t going to do too much.”

For now there is no timeline that the Wolves have laid out for Ant-Man‘s return. But the Athletic reported that Anthony Edwards’ absence could stretch into January. And since the franchise cornerstone already knows what he plans on doing, only time will tell if those schemes stay their course.