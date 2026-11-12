“He Is Dead to Me”: Lamar Odom’s Ex Khloe Kardashian Burns Bridges After Controversial Documentary Comments

In October 2015, Khloe Kardashian rushed to a Nevada hospital room where Lamar Odom lay clinging to life in a coma after a near-fatal overdose. Despite already being estranged, she immediately halted their divorce proceedings, remaining at his bedside for months to help the former NBA star relearn how to eat and walk. More than a decade later, that unconditional grace has been trampled upon by Odom, and Kardashian has had enough of her ex-husband.

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Reacting to Netflix’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom on Thursday, November 12 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe unloaded after hearing her ex-husband’s comments. She was furious about him suggesting he married into her family for their lavish lifestyle and pop-culture clout.

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“The bridge is burned, and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me,” Kardashian said on The Kardashians.

The reality star was particularly taken aback by what she heard after agreeing to participate in the documentary. She explained that she had given up her time and revisited a difficult period in her life. Khloe wasn’t even paid; she just wanted to ensure Odom was remembered well.

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“I’m not too thrilled about it because I’m watching the documentary, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you. I’m not being paid. I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice,'” she said.

But Odom’s comments about their marriage left her questioning why she had agreed to take part. In the documentary, he spoke about wanting to be part of the Kardashian family’s world.

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“Well, part of the deal was that, ‘If I’m gonna marry you, f**k it, I want in too,'” Odom recalled.

Odom’s friend Anthony ‘Pumpkin’ Booker also made a claim about his intentions. He alleged that the former NBA player told him on his wedding day that Khloe’s family had “mad connections.” Booker stated that Odom wanted to use those connections to better his future.

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For Khloe, it suggested Odom married her not simply out of love, but because of the fame her family provided. She found that interpretation particularly distasteful, especially after having agreed to share her own memories of their relationship.

“You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture,” she said. “Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?”

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However, the marriage comments were not the only reason Kardashian felt betrayed. She was equally upset by how Odom addressed her involvement in his recovery after his 2015 overdose.

After being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, Odom suffered six heart attacks and 12 strokes and remained in a coma for three days. He was in critical condition.

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Khloe put their divorce proceedings on hold and took charge of his medical care. In the documentary, she recalled arriving at the hospital to find Odom’s father, Joe, wanting to take his son off life support.

“And I’m like, ‘Sorry, Joe, I’m still his wife. What do you need?'” she recalled, explaining that she insisted on doing everything possible to give Odom a chance to recover. She also said she took control of hospital visitation, deciding who would be allowed to see him.

Odom, however, offered a different perspective during an April 6 appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. When asked whether Khloe had saved his life, he initially responded, “In some ways,” before emphasizing his religious beliefs.

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“God saved my life. My lord saved my life, honestly,” he said.

When the hosts pointed out that Khloe had stood by him through his medical crisis, Odom acknowledged her support. However, he once again placed greater emphasis on his faith.

“She took care of me, but God took care of me the most. What I came back from is like a medical miracle,” he added.

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He also disputed Khloe’s recollection about his father, saying he could not imagine Joe wanting to take him off life support. Lamar didn’t believe Khloe’s claim that his father would have wanted to take him off life support

While Odom did recognize that Khloe had cared for him, his comments did not sit well with his former wife. Kardashian clarified that she was not looking for him to praise her or give her credit for his recovery. What she could not accept was feeling that he was discrediting her account of what happened.

“I don’t need you to sing my praises,” she said. “But you’re not now going to sh*t on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public.”

The documentary was an opportunity for both to revisit a relationship that had been central to their lives. But instead of offering closure, the revelations appear to have reopened old wounds. After putting her own life on hold to care for Odom when he was at his most vulnerable, Khloe now wants no further involvement in his story.

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And with her declaration that the bridge between them is burned, she has made her position unmistakable. Whatever goodwill remained after their divorce is no longer there.