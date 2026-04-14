“He Is the Truth”: NBA Champion Makes Bold Prediction on Dalton Knecht Ahead of Lakers-Rockets Playoffs Battle

Most of LakeShow thinks Dalton Knecht has tied a neat little bow to his Purple & Gold in the regular season finale. One Lakers star, who knows what it’s like to be a roleplayer to a franchise cornerstone like Kobe Bryant, believes there’s a little more left in the young forward. The Los Angeles Lakers’ last game against the Utah Jazz saw Knecht have the most productive 12 minutes of his season, more than any teammate. It suddenly shifted the narrative from trade rumors to playoff prophecies.

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Despite being buried on the depth chart or tucked away in the G-League for most of the season, Knecht’s explosive 17-point performance fourth quarter against the Jazz served as a reminder of his scoring pedigree. While many analysts viewed that game as a ‘parting gift’ before an inevitable summer trade, Metta World Peace believes he’s made a case to be included in the playoffs.

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He doubled down on what Knecht’s immediate impact could be in the most Ron Artest tweet. “Dalton Knecht gonna average 20+ in these playoffs. He is the truth. @DaltonKnecht3.”

Artest usually save his bold commentary for himself – like when he was campaigning to be the Knicks’ head coach or when he claimed Australia banned him for ‘Malice at the Palace.’ He’s even reignited his coaching application with a message to the Bucks after Doc Rivers stepped down. But in a single line, he’s reinforced what Lakers’ faithful have been feeling about Dalton Knecht after Sunday’s game.

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The endorsement from a player known for his postseason grit carries significant weight at a time JJ Redick weighs his rotation options for Game 1. Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers might already have the first round spark-plug they desperately need sitting right on the bench. Artest calling it the “truth” suggests that while the front office may be looking at the 24-year-old as a trade chip, he could be the savior they need this season.

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Lakers fans rally for Dalton Knecht’s bigger role

The timing of this prediction is particularly poignant given the mechanical failures of the Lakers’ second unit over the last two months. JJ Redick’s heavy reliance on the star power and health of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James has gone parallel to a supporting cast that was inconsistent. When they stars are injured, the roleplayers struggled on their own.

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Doncic (hamstring) and Reaves (oblique) are expected to be out for the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile Marcus Smart may return from the ankle injury that sidelined him. 41-year-old LeBron is expected to carry the offensive burden while dealing with nagging injuries in his left foot. But that Jazz game proved that James’ workload can be reduced if Redick took a chance on the Knecht at the role players.

Knecht, whose confidence noticeably took a hit after that failed Charlotte trade in February 2025, showed up in a big way. Apart from the 17 points, he had 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal, making the most of those 10+ minutes Redick gave him.

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Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, two players who were publicly called out by Redick, had a matching double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds each. Even Bronny James, who’s played garbage time all season, recorded 11 points. For the first time, the Lakers 131-107 win and regular season sweep of the Jazz felt like a group effort.

In the immediate aftermath of that game, fans immediately wanted Redick to design more plays around Knecht instead of the usual stars. But they also think it’s unlikely. Knecht remains a regular fixture of trade rumors. According to some reports, the Lakers are eyeing wings like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III in a trade package using him.

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However, Metta Sandiford-Artest could just add to the pressure. With the team finishing as the No. 4 seed, the margin for error against a surging Rockets squad is razor-thin. If Knecht can indeed channel the 20-point-per-game energy Metta expects, he could transform from a tradable asset into the defining factor that the Lakers’ 2026 title pursuit.