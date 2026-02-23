“He’ll Get His A** Roasted”: Charles Barkley Sparks Argument With Shaquille O’Neal After Claiming Nikola Jokic’s Superiority

What’s Inside the NBA episode without Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley taking shots at each other’s careers, right? The iconic analyst duo has produced several hilarious moments in the past–from making fun of each other’s shortcomings on the court to joking about their conditioning and weight. And, it seems like another moment has been added to that list.

On the latest episode of the show, host Ernie Johnson asked an age-old question to the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar: how would he guard three-time MVP Nikola Jokic? To which Shaq gave an honest and detailed response, mentioning how getting the Serbian big man more on defense could be the best way to contain him.

“First of all, you have to make a guy like the Joker play defense,” Shaq said. “Fabulous player. But what they would do to me, they would take me out of my comfort zone, playing one-on-one. He wouldn’t post me up. He would go to the pick-and-roll.” However, even before Shaquille O’Neal could finish his answer, Charles Barkley quickly chimed in and tried to rage-bait the big man by suggesting that there’s no chance he’s stopping the Joker.

“He’ll get his a** roasted by the Joker,” Barkley said, as he sided with the Denver Nuggets superstar. But the Diesel wasn’t going to go down so easily, as he stated that only one player during his 19-year career was able to beat him with modern big man style– Hakeem Olajuwon. Chuck then added to Shaq’s point with another quick and funny shot at the legendary center.

“He was killing you in the post, too,” Barkley said. “He was jumping at you and shakin’ bakin’ you…chicken shakin’ bakin.” Indeed, Chuck was right, as Olajuwon was one of Shaq’s biggest nightmares during those days. Hakeem dominated the Diesel, powering the Houston Rockets to sweep off the Orlando Magic back in 1995 and leading his team to back-to-back titles.

However, as Shaq also pointed out, the dominant center performed admirably throughout that series, achieving averages of 28.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. The Dream, however, couldn’t be matched, scoring 32.8 points, grabbing 11.5 rebounds, and dishing out 5.5 assists per game. However, Big Shaq remained indifferent to that championship, having ended his career with four titles, as he proceeded to criticize Charles Barkley’s accomplishments.

Shaquille O’Neal returns the favor to Charles Barkley

Following this conversation regarding how Shaquille O’Neal would stop Nikola Jokic, the topic quickly changed to the 1993 NBA Finals. As a result of this, the Lakers icon didn’t even waste a moment’s time before grilling Charles Barkley for losing that series to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and even making a special request from ‘His Highness.‘

“That’s all right,” Shaq said to Barkley, before pulling his classic move. “But you know what? I made it to the Finals five times after that. The point is I don’t take c**p from a man that made it to the finals one time and lost,” he said. “Michael Jordan, send me a picture of Chuck’s lip prints on your a**. Love you, Mike. I went six times, man. Win four. How about you, buddy?”

Barkley has been one of the most dominant power forwards in the history of the league. The former Phoenix Suns superstar has won eleven All-NBA selections throughout his sixteen-year career in the NBA, and has even won the MVP honor once during the 1992-93 season. That season was exactly the one where he led the Suns to the finals, but couldn’t seal the deal, as Phoenix lost to Chicago in six games.

After which, never able to replicate that run and ended his career without a Larry O’Brien, something he gets a stick for even now from his friends like Shaq. Nonetheless, even though a championship eluded him, Barkley did have a heck of a career and is an NBA Hall of Famer after all. That said, none of those honors will help him get roasted by Shaquille O’Neal, as the two continue to provide television gold to the fans through their friendly banter.