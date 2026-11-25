Michael Jordan‘s demanding approach to winning made him one of the most influential competitors in NBA history, but it also created complicated relationships with some of his teammates. Luc Longley experienced that environment during his time with the Chicago Bulls, playing alongside Jordan during one of the most successful periods in franchise history. Although Longley was often overshadowed by the team’s biggest stars, Jordan later made an admission that highlighted just how important the Australian center was to him.

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Jordan’s comments came during a 2021 interview for Australia’s Australian Story, which focused on Longley’s basketball journey and his relationship with the Bulls legend. Asked why he agreed to participate, Jordan explained, “He matters to me. He does matter to me, and his story needs to be told.” The former Bulls star then made his feelings about Longley’s contribution clear.

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“If you asked me to do it all over again, there’s no way I would leave Luke Longley off my team. No way possible, because he mattered. You know, he had an impact on me. He made me better as a player, you know, as a person,” Jordan said.

Longley’s importance to Chicago went beyond his relationship with Jordan. He was the starting center during the Bulls’ 1996, 1997, and 1998 championship seasons, providing an important presence in the frontcourt while Jordan and Scottie Pippen led the team. His contribution was not always reflected in scoring numbers, but his defensive assignments, rebounding, and ability to support the offense made him an important part of the championship rotation.

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Jordan specifically highlighted Longley’s basketball abilities when discussing what he brought to the team.

“His strength was he could shoot, you know, he was very smart, good passer. He knew how to position himself well. He had the skill set,” Jordan explained.

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Longley’s responsibilities included defending some of the dominant centers of that era, while also helping Chicago maintain its offensive structure. He was not expected to produce the same scoring numbers as Jordan or Pippen. Instead, his ability to handle difficult matchups, set screens, and make the right passes gave the Bulls another reliable option.

However, fitting into a team led by Jordan was not always easy. Longley admitted that the pressure surrounding the Bulls could make him question his own place in the group.

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“We lose a couple of games, and they start looking around for people to blame. So they’re like, blame for loss there. Is Luke good enough? I was curious about, as well, am I good enough for this team?” Longley recalled.

He also explained the difference between his own background and Jordan’s established status in the NBA.

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“I was still that kid from Freo who was reshaping himself. And MJ was a three-time world champion, best player on the planet, had his own shoes. There was me, and there was him, and somewhere between us was the rest of the team. And we had to figure out how to be together. And it wasn’t his priority, but it was mine,” Longley said.

Despite those challenges, the two shared three championship seasons in Chicago. Longley’s story also received renewed attention after he was left out of ESPN and Netflix’s The Last Dance, the documentary covering the Bulls’ final championship season. Jordan acknowledged that his former teammate should have been included, saying:

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“I can understand why Australia would say, ‘Well, why wouldn’t we include Luc?’ And we probably should have.”

The documentary’s director, Jason Hehir, later explained that budget and logistical limitations prevented the production from travelling to Australia to interview Longley. The omission was therefore not simply a reflection of how Jordan or the Bulls viewed his contribution.

Jordan’s admission offers a different perspective on a teammate who often worked outside the spotlight. Longley may not have been the face of Chicago’s championship teams, but he helped the Bulls win three consecutive titles. More importantly, Jordan himself acknowledged that the impact went both ways: Longley was not just someone he helped improve, but a teammate who made him better too.