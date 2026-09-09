“He Needs Help”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Ex-Teammate Warns Miami Heat After Spotting Major Flaw Around New Superstar

The Miami Heat executed one of the most explosive transactions of the offseason by acquiring 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, followed by Klay Thompson, alongside Bam Adebayo’s proven defensive prowess. However, most analysts are not ready to call it a complete rotation yet. Even former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley is issuing a clear warning to South Beach. Appearing on the Thanalysis Show, Pat Bev showed his experience playing alongside the Greek Freak in conversation with the host and Giannis’s brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

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Beverley outlined a critical flaw in Miami’s current roster build that could derail their championship ambitions if left unaddressed. Knowing what it takes to maximize a rotation led by Giannis, he pointed out that relying solely on the superstar to carry the late-game burden without adequate backcourt playmaking will force the superstar into an unsustainable workload.

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“Any team that can force you to guard is gonna be tough. I like Miami. They need one or two more pieces. I’m gonna be honest,” Beverley stated during the episode.

When Thanasis asked what missing pieces Miami still needs, Beverley immediately targeted the point guard position.

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“They need a point guard,” Beverley explained. “If you don’t have a point guard and you’re losing, if Miami doesn’t have a point guard into the playoffs and they’re losing, the thing I’ve understood about superstars is, ‘Okay, enough. Give me the ball.’ If Giannis goes into ‘give me the ball’ mode, he needs help. He’s going to do everything he possibly can and will do everything he possibly can to win every game, which is good, but at this point in Giannis’s career, he does not need to do that right now. He does not need to score every point. He does not need to have every rebound. He does not need to make every play. That’s too much. That’s too much on any human being. That’s too much.”

Thanasis echoed Beverley’s sentiment, referring to Giannis’s tendency to shoulder entire plays as putting on “the cape.” Pat Bev noted that while that competitive fire makes Giannis legendary, running the offense without proper backup leads to physical exhaustion in deep playoff runs.

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Beverley also emphasized that perimeter shooting remains a non-negotiable requirement alongside Giannis. That’s why he likes Miami’s recent acquisition of Klay Thompson.

“Shooting. A respectable person who can shoot. Klay Thompson,” Beverley asserted. “I like Davion Mitchell. I like him as a starting point guard, but behind him, yeah, behind Davion Mitchell, they need a veteran point guard and they need Klay Thompson. A shooter that everyone respects.“

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Thanasis agreed, putting hitting directly at Miami’s current depth chart.

The Giannis trade reshaped Miami’s roster in ways that go beyond the headliner. Trading Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis in one deal hollowed out significant depth, and the backcourt is where that thinness shows most clearly.



Davion Mitchell is the unquestioned starter, reliable enough, averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 assists across 70 starts last season, but the options behind him are slim. Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. provide shooting off the ball at the two, not ball-handling cover for Mitchell.

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The most interesting name further down the depth chart is Tre Donaldson, an undrafted rookie signed out of the University of Miami on a two-way contract. He’s already turning heads posting a near triple-double in Summer League and working out alongside Mitchell during the offseason and fits the Heat’s well-worn template of developing overlooked guards into rotation contributors.



Dru Smith, now the primary backup, followed that same path himself. But Donaldson will likely start the season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and is limited to 50 regular-season games under his two-way deal, so Miami cannot lean on him as guaranteed insurance.

That’s where the cap situation becomes relevant and restrictive. Operating roughly $3 million below the first apron leaves the Heat with essentially veteran minimum territory for any free-agent addition. The first apron functions as a hard cap with strict penalties for exceeding it, making the “room for a potential addition” framing more optimistic than the math actually supports.

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A midseason trade is possible but would require careful salary matching. Miami has solutions on paper. Whether those solutions hold up across an 82-game season before the playoffs even begin is the question the front office hasn’t fully answered yet.

Among the potential targets, a reunion with former playoff hero Gabe Vincent has emerged as a top preference. Vincent, who played a crucial role in Miami’s 2023 NBA Finals run, remains unsigned.



According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Bam Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra have strongly advocated for bringing Vincent back. Other potential veteran targets under consideration include Cameron Payne, D’Angelo Russell, and Victor Oladipo.

With Miami holding one final open roster spot, Pat Riley and the front office face a pivotal decision before training camp. As Beverley and Thanasis emphasized, surrounding Giannis with Klay Thompson’s elite shooting was step one.



But securing a dependable, battle-tested backup point guard to take possessions off his plate may ultimately determine whether Miami’s championship contention sustains.