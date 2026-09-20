“He’s Not a Drinker”: Gabrielle Union Passionately Talks Nebraska Cornhuskers Experience With Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and his wife have been together for nearly two decades. For much of the Hall of Famer’s NBA career, Gabrielle Union was the one cheering him on from the stands as fans celebrated her husband. But when it comes to college football, the roles are reversed.

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The couple returned to Lincoln for Nebraska’s matchup with North Dakota at Memorial Stadium, where they joined in the “Go Big Red” spirit before kickoff. For Union, though, this was more than another football game. The Omaha native is a lifelong Huskers fan, and this time, Wade was the one stepping into her world.

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Nebraska even shared the photo of the two on social media with the caption, “In the house. 🏟️” Wade was hyped up and even dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments, showing his love for the Huskers.

“So, it’s always an honor to come back, and I always like bringing more people back to experience that Nebraska hospitality,” Union said to Jessica Coody, the Huskers Radio Network host and announcer. The 53-year-old actress even said Tailgating was the most loved part of her time at the Memorial.

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“Tailgating. Yeah. Tailgating. We’re trying to defend our 2019 Flip Cup championship, and we lost. We lost. We lost a five-game series in the fifth game.”

Flip Cup has become part of the couple’s Nebraska tailgating tradition, and Union revealed that Wade had a role in the competition despite not being a drinker. But Union wasn’t about to let her husband take the blame for the loss.

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“I mean, there was eight of us. D (Wade) kicked us off, which he’s never been like the kick, like you started us off, and he’s not a drinker, not in that way, but he was a gamer. He’s a gamer.”

The Bring It On star said that Dwyane Wade is now part of the culture, and even the fans make him feel welcomed.



“And now he’s (Wade) a part of that, no matter where he is. People are like, ‘Go Big Red!'”



The NBA Hall of Famer confirmed his allegiance to the Cornhuskers.

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“Yeah. I’ve adopted it. When I got married, it was a part of the nuptials. So yeah, we’re here, for sure.” Dwyane Wade embraced the tradition because his alma mater, Marquette, does not have a football team; he “borrowed” his wife’s team and became all-in on supporting the Cornhuskers.

Speaking more about his experience coming back to Lincoln, Wade continued, “Yeah, I enjoy seeing her (Union) light up, you know what I mean? You get to see the kid in her a little bit, just being back in her element. So I enjoy that. And it’ll be great to walk out of here with a dub, too, though.”

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The couple’s presence certainly helped as the Cornhuskers led 17-0 at the half. Nebraska eventually thwarted the Fighting Hawks 34-7.