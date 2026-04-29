“He’s Number 2”: Shaquille O’Neal Refuses to Give Victor Wembanyama Top NBA Honor but Says Spurs Star Isn’t Far Behind

Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to hand out praise lightly, considering he played alongside Kobe Bryant. That’s exactly why he made sure to keep San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama just short of the NBA’s top throne when speaking about him earlier today. With the Spurs locked in a tight playoff battle against the Portland Trail Blazers, the conversation around Wemby’s meteoric rise has only gotten louder.

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Shaq’s latest take adds another layer to the Nikola Jokic vs. Victor Wembanyama debate. In today’s segment of ESPN Tip Off, O’Neal made it clear that Wembanyama is knocking hard on the door of true superstardom.

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“I’m seeing toughness, I’m seeing adjustments,” Shaq said on the show. “You know, he’ll shoot the three because he’s a great shooter and I’d never want him to stop shooting three, but he’s taking his time right there…they tried to touch him up a few times, but there were no complaints, he just went to the free throw line like a man. I’m happy. In two years, he will be right next to Jokic as the best big in the league. Right now, he’s number 2 but not far behind. He’s playing excellent basketball, and I’m happy for the young fella.”

The Frenchman has been in fine form in the ongoing first-round series vs. the Trail Blazers. Wemby is averaging 22.3 points, seven rebounds, and 1.7 assists in the three games he’s featured in this postseason. Despite suffering a nasty head injury in Game 2 and missing Game 3 as a precaution, Wembanyama returned with a bang in Game 4.

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The 22-year-old dropped 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and a massive seven steals as San Antonio made their way to a 114-93 win over Deni Avdija & Co. Additionally, in doing so, Wemby became the first player to record 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 7+ blocks in a postseason game since Shaquille O’Neal did so in May 2004. Ironically, the 4x NBA champion achieved that feat in a win over Tim Duncan-led San Antonio in the Western Conference semis.

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With a 3-1 lead firmly putting them in pole position for a deep playoff run, Wemby has a chance to silence his doubters and earn brownie points with legends like Shaq.

Victor Wembanyama peaking as Spurs inch towards Conference finals

With an average of 25 points and 11.5 rebounds, Wemby’s two-way threat earned him the 2025-26 DPOTY trophy. At the same time, many would see that as a big win; the European with dreams as big as his wingspan was aiming for an MVP title but fell short. Not one to dwell on what could have been, ‘The Alien’ is pushing hard to fill that void with either a conference trophy or a championship ring instead.

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Imago Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) holds up his Defensive Player of the Year award before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Mitch Johnson’s team is one win away from sealing a semifinal appearance against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Denver Nuggets in the next round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led OKC Thunder remain their most likely opponents should they make it to the Western Conference Finals. But as is often the case in postseason, one must expect the unexpected (ask Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons).

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San Antonio now has a real chance to turn a breakout year into something far more memorable, and that starts with finishing the job in front of them. The Spurs have the talent to make noise in the next round, but the playoffs rarely stay on script for long, and the road only gets tougher from here. Whether it is Minnesota, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, or eventually Oklahoma City, Wemby will be measured less by the trophies he did not win and more by how far he can carry this group when the pressure spikes.