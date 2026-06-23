“He’s Playing Basketball”: Ex-Cavs Star Reveals LeBron James’ Reaction When Asked About Lakers’ Future

Someone in that Europe reunion tried to get LeBron James to slip. They had the access, the history, and the casual setting of a championship anniversary trip to work with. The panel was discussing the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 NBA title. Former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Iman Shumpert was on that Europe trip with the Cavaliers, well-positioned to extract something the rest of the world couldn’t.

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“When I asked the man what he was gonna do, Bron did a great job with his media training and laughed it off,” former teammate Iman Shumpert said on NBA Today. “Realized that I would tell the hot takes out of him. I didn’t get y’all nothing. But I can tell you he still eats like he’s playing basketball. Still gonna get his workout in. Still gonna take care of his body, had his guys around, so good to see.”

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This is not a new trick. In 2010, ahead of “The Decision,” LeBron publicly shut down free agency questions mid-season. In 2014, he deflected the entire summer until July 11, days after free agency had already opened. He has turned the art of the non-answer into leverage. And right now, with free agency opening June 30 and the Lakers holding exclusive negotiating rights until then, every laughed-off question is a negotiating chip.

Rich Paul only confirmed what his client’s behavior was already broadcasting.

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“There’s nobody that knows anything about anything that pertains to LeBron. All these reports, nobody knows. They’re just speculating,” Paul said. “Believe nothing that’s out there because I haven’t had one conversation with him. We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything. LeBron James is gonna take as much time as he needs and wants.”

That statement lands differently when you know the clock is ticking. No contract numbers have been discussed. James has not even confirmed he is definitely playing next season. Retirement is on the table.

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ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that James has not even fully committed to returning next year in these initial conversations with the Lakers. That’s the position the franchise finds itself in with seven days left in their exclusive window.

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Paul confirmed roughly “10 to 12” franchises have reached out regarding LeBron. The interest is real, but the math is complicated, especially in LA. Rob Pelinka is juggling three massive decisions at once: re-sign Reaves, land an elite center that Luka Doncic has demanded, and keep LeBron.

Austin Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and command a projected max deal of around $239 million. James and Rich Paul are reportedly going into talks asking for a maximum contract and want to know exactly how Pelinka plans to build the roster if he offers less, which is really a complicated way of saying they want leverage.

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His expiring deal was $52.6 million. The Lakers’ available cap space sits around $50 million. The numbers do not reconcile cleanly.

LeBron James and Lakers discussion on future begins

Amid the roster decision, Luka Doncic recently demanded the addition of an A-list center. Again, it will be after Reaves’ contract situation is resolved.

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“They’ve had some discussions already with LeBron and his agent about that,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said about the Lakers’ front office.

“But I don’t think we’ve even gotten to a numbers stage. We’re still in a place where we’re just staying in touch, and he’s still kind of coming to this idea of 100 percent, I want to commit to playing next year.”

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That framing, “coming to this idea,” is the most honest summary of where things stand. The Lakers are not negotiating a contract. They are waiting for LeBron James to decide whether he wants to play basketball and where.

The Warriors remain a secondary option, but can only offer a non-taxpayer mid-level exception of around $15 million, roughly $37 million short of his previous salary.

When LeBron was a free agent in 2010 and 2014, he effectively grounded league business to a halt as teams courted him. History suggests he will not be rushed. The Lakers, running out of exclusive runway, may have no choice but to wait him out.

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Shumpert tried and failed to get the answer. The front office is trying and getting the same result.