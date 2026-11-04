“He Stole Luka From Us”: Bodycam Shows Officer Venting About LeBron James Before Arresting His Former Teammate J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith had a warrant against him in September, and an emergency protective order (EPO) was later filed against the two-time NBA champion following his arrest. That active warrant led to his arrest by Royse City Police Department officers on a Texas roadway. A new bodycam video is now trending, which shows an officer bringing LeBron James into the conversation.

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The officer was apparently a Dallas Mavericks fan and began questioning J.R. Smith about his resume. The 41-year-old stated he won two, one with the Cavaliers and the other with the Lakers. This led the officer to say, “So you got a ring with Kyrie?”

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That’s when J.R. Smith added another name. “Kyrie and LeBron,” via California Post on X. And the officer addressed James as “He who shall not be named.” Smith asked, “Not a fan?” which led to a rant.



“He stole Luka from us, man… That was all him (LeBron James). I’m still mad. Still mad.”

The remark seemingly referenced the blockbuster move that brought Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025. The trade sent shockwaves through the NBA, with the Dallas Mavericks parting ways with their franchise cornerstone. While the officer blamed LeBron James for playing a role, the four-time NBA champion denied any involvement.

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In fact, Bron has claimed that he was not consulted or notified about the trade. He, like many others, initially thought the news was a hoax. James only found out at dinner with his family.

“The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake,” LeBron James said at the time. “I thought it was a hoax. People messing around or whatever. But AD FaceTimed me, and I talked to him for quite a while. Even when I got off the phone with him, it still didn’t seem real. Pretty much didn’t seem real until I saw Luka today, and then I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That’s when it finally hit me, like, ‘This is real.'”

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The trade that happened in February 2025 still leaves bitter feelings for Mavs fans. And the officer’s comments clearly highlight that. The comment offered a glimpse into the officer’s basketball loyalties, even as he dealt with Smith’s arrest.

J.R. Smith’s arrest took place on September 28 in Royse City, Texas, after a license plate reader alerted authorities to his vehicle. The alert led officers to an outstanding warrant issued by the Southlake Police Department following an alleged altercation earlier that month.

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According to ESPN, officers spotted Smith’s vehicle on Interstate 30 and confirmed that the warrant was linked to the former NBA player. They subsequently pulled him over and took him into custody. Smith’s brother, who was reportedly in the car with him, later drove the vehicle away.

TMZ also reported that an automatic license plate reader triggered the arrest by flagging J.R. Smith’s registration and alerting officers to the active warrant.

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The two-time NBA champion was booked on one count of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence. He remained in jail overnight before securing his release on a $5,000 bond.

The warrant stemmed from an alleged September 18 incident in Tarrant County, where J.R. Smith was accused of getting physical with a woman. Southlake police were investigating the matter, which eventually led to the issuance of a warrant and his arrest ten days later.

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Smith has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail. His attorney, Justin A. Moore, has instead emphasized his client’s willingness to let the legal process run its course.

In a statement, Moore said J.R. Smith was “eager to see this matter resolved and has full confidence in the legal process.” He also stressed that the former NBA player is presumed innocent.

“He is presumed innocent, and we will address this matter in Court,” Moore added. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of all involved throughout the process.”

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J.R. Smith is expected back in court for his next hearing next month. Until then, the case remains ongoing, with the former Cavaliers guard yet to publicly provide his account of the alleged incident.