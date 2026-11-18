When Michael Jordan’s surrogate father, Gus Lett, recovered from surgery to remove a malignant brain lesion and radiation treatment for a chest tumor in 1998, there was one reporter who knew all about it. He followed Jordan’s life and gave fans a closer look at his deeply paternal relationship with Lett, his bodyguard with the Chicago Bulls.

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Through his reporting, Fred Mitchell revealed how Lett had become a father figure to Jordan following the 1993 murder of his father, James Jordan. It was a rare look into the personal side of an athlete whose private circle remained remarkably small.

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While Lett was recovering, Mitchell documented Jordan’s emotional support for his confidant. He also included Jordan’s own words, with the six-time champion describing Lett as a positive inspiration who meant more to him than the game itself. His reporting further established how Jordan helped cover Lett’s medical expenses and treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

But Mitchell was more than just a reporter who brought fans closer to Jordan’s personal life. He spent decades covering the Bulls and Chicago sports, while also breaking barriers by becoming the first Black sportswriter at the Chicago Tribune in 1974.

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On November 17, 2026, Fred Mitchell passed away at the age of 78, having lost a three-year battle with leukemia. His passing was confirmed by his wife of 25 years, Kim.

Mitchell was a legendary columnist, reporter, and author at a time when being an African American man in the profession was rare and even frowned upon. Fans around the world expressed their grief online as soon as the news of his passing circulated.

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“Very sad news about a Chicago sports media legend and a colleague

@CMNDePaul. Fred was so kind to everyone, including his students. Told so many great stories over the years. He will be missed. RIP,” wrote Senior ESPN Writer Adam Rittenberg on X.

Mitchell spent 41 years with the Chicago Tribune, retiring in 2015. He then began teaching sports journalism at the DePaul College of Communications in 2017. He was a beloved member of the community and someone who inspired many lives throughout his academic career.

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His career as a teacher, however, was overshadowed by his incredible work covering the Chicago Bulls, Cubs, and Bears. One former colleague recalled his legacy after his passing.

“There’s a reason why so many nice words and tributes are landing for Fred Mitchell. He was unfailingly nice and friendly to everyone. He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor. And he was supremely humble. RIP to a true pioneer in our biz and a wonderful teammate @chicagotribune,” wrote Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson via X.

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On the professional side of things, the legendary reporter earned the Ring Lardner Award for outstanding journalism in 2015. Moreover, throughout his professional journey, he touched many lives and impressed millions of sports fans across generations. If there are two things he would be remembered for, it would be for being kind and classy.

“Ugh, Fred was all class. May he rest in peace and condolences to his friends and family,” one fan wrote, expressing their grief.

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It’s evident that even fans viewed him as a trustworthy and authentic figure in the world of sports writing.

Another fan even wrote, “I enjoyed Fred’s articles as a child.”

This goes to show the longevity of his career. He worked for the Tribune from 1974 all the way to 2015. In 2023, he was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

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Having grown up in Gary, Indiana, his journey showed how far he’d come. The city and the state honored him too, as he was inducted into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame and the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame.

One fan pointed out just how important Mitchell was to Chicago sports.

“Very sad to hear. Class act and an iconic Chicago sports journalist,” this fan wrote.

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It’s true. Fred Mitchell not only heavily followed Michael Jordan’s career, but also worked with various athletes to author 12 books. The names include Pro Football Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Richard Dent, as well as Chicago Baseball legend Ryne Sandberg.

Fred Mitchell left a mark on Chicago’s sports like no other. His contributions will remain unforgettable, and his life is one worth celebrating forever. Or, as one fan said, “May his memory be a blessing.”

Fred Mitchell’s legacy extends far beyond the stories he wrote or the awards he received. He helped shape how generations of fans experienced Chicago sports, documenting the triumphs of legendary teams while bringing readers closer to the people behind them.

But perhaps his greatest contribution was the respect and kindness he showed throughout his career. From the Chicago Tribune newsroom to the classrooms at DePaul, Mitchell leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire journalists and sports fans alike. Chicago has lost one of its finest storytellers, but the stories he left behind will ensure he is never forgotten.