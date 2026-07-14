Heat Legend Backs Bam Adebayo in Tyler Herro Drama: “He Was Always on the Fence”

The fallout from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo’s shocking Las Vegas altercation continues to ripple across the NBA. What began as a leaked private message has now dragged ‌NBA icons and legends into the conversation. The latest entrant, Tim Hardaway Sr., has made his stance unmistakably clear. In his view, Herro never really embraced the Heat culture.

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“I didn’t think Herro was; he was always on the fence. He was never always in with Bam,” Hardaway said, speaking on The Jim Rome Show.

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“That’s telling me that you’re not a friend. That’s telling me that you’re not, you know, you wasn’t Heat all the way Heat. He was always outside of Heat culture.”

Moreover, for the Heat legend, the issue went far beyond basketball. His criticism centered on loyalty. He argued that Bam Adebayo stood beside Herro through difficult years, making the public criticism even harder to understand.

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“Bam handled it in a way that he thought was best for him. And he let it be known that, hey, Tyler, you know, that wasn’t cool that you said that about me. Because I’m your guy, and I’ve been there with you through thick and thin, and I will fight for you,” Hardaway said, highlighting Adebayo’s perspective.

The controversy traces back to the Heat’s blockbuster trade that sent Tyler Herro to the Bucks to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. Following the move, Herro allegedly grew frustrated that Adebayo never defended him. It led to a lengthy Instagram DM conversation with a fan.

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This is where Herro criticized Bam’s production and his salary. Those messages eventually spread across the internet.

According to Shams Charania, Bam Adebayo confronted Herro during the Las Vegas Summer League. He walked into Herro’s AAU program and allegedly struck Herro after an exchange of words. “My only comment is no comment,” Herro said moments later during a press interaction. Charania also reported that Herro doesn’t intend to press charges against his former teammate.

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Despite Bam’s questionable approach to these issues, Hardaway Sr. sided with him, viewing the confrontation through a different lens. He dismissed the idea that Herro’s comments were an emotional reaction.

“That came from the heart- what he said,” Hardaway said. “That wasn’t like just random stuff. That came from the heart. And, you know, I read it, and I was kind of disappointed in Tyler, too. I didn’t like what he said about Bam and how he said it.”

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When the conversation shifted to how the messages became public, Hardaway pointed to a broader issue surrounding today’s players.

“They grew up in this social media,” he argued, agreeing that even conversation can quickly become public information. Above all, the legend also dropped his two cents on the fractured relationship.

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“That has parted ways now. So he’s gone, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to come back from that.”

In many ways, that emotional separation mirrors the professional one. Herro now begins a new chapter with the Bucks. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo remains the face of Miami alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In short, with voices backing Adebayo, Hardaway’s comments reinforce the same message he repeated throughout the interview. Heat Culture stands behind those who stand by it. In his eyes, Herro never really soaked it in.