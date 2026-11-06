“He’ll Get a Coach Fired”: Kendrick Perkins Sends Warning After James Harden’s Heated Midgame Exchange With Cavs Coach

The last thing a player would want is a strained relationship with his coach right after signing an extension. While things haven’t gone that far for James Harden, a coach and his star player appearing to turn up against each other in the middle of one is harder to ignore. A heated exchange between Harden and Kenny Atkinson during their loss to OKC has added another question to the struggling season:

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Could the veteran guard’s frustration become a problem for his head coach?

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The incident came in the second quarter on Wednesday, with Cleveland trailing by 22. James Harden had just committed a turnover that sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into transition; Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled and went to the free-throw line, where the exchange with Kenny Atkinson occurred. As SGA prepared to shoot, Atkinson shouted from the sideline. Harden turned toward his coach and fired back, with both men gesturing angrily.

Kendrick Perkins addressed the clip while reviewing the game on ESPN. He pointed to the growing blueprint for opponents to unsettle Cleveland before delivering a blunt assessment of James Harden’s influence on a team.

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“I mean, the word is out. I mean, just get into the Cavs, make them uncomfortable… a little back and forth right there with him and Kenny. See, James Harden, he’s the type of player that’ll get a coach fired. He’ll get a coach fired.” While Perk’s colleagues immediately cut in to say Harden shares a great relationship with his coach, the word was already out.

The warning carries extra weight because Harden’s NBA career has included several turbulent coaching relationships. The Houston Rockets fired Kevin McHale in November 2015 after a 4-7 start, with Harden at the center of the franchise’s direction.

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Brooklyn dismissed Steve Nash in November 2022 after a difficult stretch that included James Harden’s earlier departure from the Nets. The Sixers fired Doc Rivers in May 2023. Months later, Harden publicly criticized the 76ers’ front office and called president Daryl Morey a liar.

Notably, those events involved wider organizational problems; they do not prove James Harden personally caused any of the dismissals.

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Meanwhile, Atkinson is not entering this season without baggage.

The New York Knicks swept the Cavs in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, and his decisions came under heavy scrutiny. The Game 1 collapse drew criticism after Atkinson used only one timeout during New York’s decisive run.

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His subsequent claim that Cleveland had been “analytically” winning (while down 0-3) in parts of the series also became a talking point, even as the Knicks completed the sweep.

James Harden’s own postseason production was part of that conversation.

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Across the four games against New York, he averaged 16 points on 38.9% shooting. Most importantly, he committed 17 turnovers against 21 field goals made. In Game 1, he managed 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting and committed six turnovers. That is a difficult line for a player expected to steady a contender. Again, it does not tell the whole story of Cleveland’s series or explain the coaching decisions around him.

The latest loss has made the situation more uncomfortable.

Oklahoma City beat Cleveland 124-116, dropping the Cavaliers to 4-4. James Harden finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, including 3 turnovers. The Thunder built a lead as large as 25 points. It exposed how quickly Cleveland’s defensive breakdowns could turn into a problem.

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Perkins’ warning is provocative, but one sideline argument does not establish that Atkinson is in danger of losing his job. Cleveland’s record, the playoff disappointment, and the team’s uneven start are legitimate points. The more immediate concern is whether Harden and Atkinson can keep their frustrations from becoming a focal point.

The Cavaliers need their coach and their veteran guard pulling in the same direction. Another public confrontation would only intensify the scrutiny.