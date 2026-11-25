Trade rumors rarely stay quiet when a contender is rolling. But Chicago Bulls legend, five-time champion, and NBA dad Ron Harper made it clear he likes where his son is. When the trade rumor mill reached the San Antonio Spurs, while his son, Dylan Harper, remains injured, the senior Harper had a strong reaction. A few weeks ago, he dismissed any suggestion that his son could be traded. Now he’s showing that his protective feelings aren’t limited to Dylan.

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His reaction came after seeing a trade proposal that would send LA Clippers veterans Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez to the San Antonio Spurs. Though that proposed deal didn’t include Dylan Harper, Ron didn’t want to break up his son’s current squad.

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HoopsWire’s Sam Amico reported the fantasy trade idea and wrote on X.com, “NBA trade proposal lands a pair of Clippers with Spurs” while sharing the piece.

Ron Harper Sr. directly responded under his post with a clear answer.

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“Hell no!!!!!” Ron Harper wrote on X.

Fan Pulse SHOULD LEBRON SPEAK OUT AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FAMILY? Yes. His family's safety comes before everything. No. Let the legal process handle it. He should address fans, but keep details private. AOJDFA7 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Harper’s reaction comes as Dylan has carved out a full-time starting role in San Antonio alongside franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama and teammates Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox. The Spurs sit near the top of the NBA standings at 15–3, giving the front office very little urgency to overhaul a winning rotation.

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Harper is currently dealing with a hip injury after a scary sequence in the November 17 loss to the Pistons. Experts weighing in state that he won’t need surgery, and the Spurs are taking a patient approach with him. So far, there are no trade feelers coming from San Antonio.

While hypothetical trade chatter around the league continues to gain traction, Harper Sr. has consistently been vocal whenever outside noise touches San Antonio’s young core. That protective stance sets up how the proposed Clippers package would reshape the Spurs’ depth and why the elder Harper wants no part in shaking up what San Antonio has built.

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The proposed deal, originally floated by Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva, would send Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez to San Antonio. In return, the Clippers would receive Luke Kornet, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, and draft picks.

In basketball terms, adding Jones would give San Antonio another athletic wing defender who can guard multiple spots without demanding high shot volume. 2021 NBA champion and 2x All-Defensive selection Brook Lopez would provide an experienced floor-spacing big behind Wembanyama, or alongside him in specific matchups, having produced steady scoring and perimeter shooting in the 2026–27 campaign.

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At the same time, the deal carries real trade-offs for the Spurs. Kornet and Bryant already provide depth to the rotation, and draft capital would trim long-term flexibility.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, who could look to pivot toward future assets with Jones and Lopez on expiring deals, would gain a younger center option in Kornet, an expiring contract in Barnes, and developmental upside in Bryant, who turns 21 on Thanksgiving.

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Even without factoring in those roster mechanics, the Harper family has rarely held back when discussing San Antonio’s direction. Earlier this month, a fan proposed a trade package between the Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Spurs receive: Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner, Gary Trent Jr.

Bucks receive: Dylan Harper, Tarris Reed Jr., Stephon Castle, Carter Bryant, and 3 FRPs

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Who says no?”

Ron Harper answered that question with, “It’s never gonna happen lol.”

The Clippers are in the middle of heavy trade buzz for Jones and Lopez, but the Spurs won’t be takers.

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With ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reporting that San Antonio intends to play out the season with its current roster despite holding ample trade assets, the Spurs appear content to stay the course for Ron Harper, at least, keeping his son and San Antonio’s core intact beats any hypothetical blockbuster.