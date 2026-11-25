“Not everybody is Michael Jordan with the same kind of passion.” That was one of the most important lessons MJ had to learn during his championship career. His ability to dominate basketball was built on an almost relentless desire to win. But that desire led to issues with his teammates. The Chicago Bulls legend knew something had to change, and that’s when George Mumford made the difference.

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MJ’s return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 presented a different challenge. The team had changed during his absence. Mumford was already working with the Bulls and would later impact Jordan’s relationship with his teammates.

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“Yeah. Well, he was all about what I was doing,” Mumford said on All the Smoke podcast. “And if you were to ask him, ‘He’ll say that I saved his life by changing his leadership style.’ Because I talked to him about meeting them where they were. And what I was doing was I could help him explain why he was doing things so he could take his game to another level. But also how important it was to have everybody else raise their game through, you know, the the awareness. Because in the triangle system, it’s a read, man. You got to be able to see things and respond.

“So without the mindfulness, without the present moment awareness of just knowing what’s happening, you can’t do it. And so we formed a partnership, he was all in to what I was doing, and I helped him change his leadership style so he can meet people where they were. But at the same time, what I would call that tough love. you love them, but you got to expect a lot. If you don’t expect a lot, don’t give a lot. So yeah, that was my thing. It’s really about being in the moment and figuring out how to make things work.”

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One incident involved Steve Kerr. The two got into a physical confrontation during practice. Kerr was much smaller than Michael Jordan, but he did not back down. The incident exposed the tension between MJ’s demanding personality and the challenge of building relationships with teammates.

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Mumford recognized that Jordan needed a different approach. The lesson eventually resonated with the six-time NBA champion. In a previous interview, Jordan acknowledged psychologists’ influence. He explained that the coach helped him assess teammates differently.

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“George made me evaluate everybody in a different way,” MJ said. “Not everybody is Michael Jordan with the same kind of passion. So if I wanted to get the best out of somebody, I needed to know who he was and what I wanted him to be. Sometimes I’d get frustrated after a game because one of the guys wasn’t playing the way I expected him to, and George talked me through it. He talked me off the ledge of anger and frustration.”

When Mumford first arrived in Chicago during Michael Jordan’s baseball absence, the Bulls were not immediately convinced by his methods. Some players even joked about his meditation sessions. They wore T-shirts featuring a player falling asleep during meditation, with the words “I’ve Been Mumfied.” But the attitude gradually changed. Scottie Pippen eventually came to admire the work.

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Pippen later famously told a reporter, “You don’t know how to operate if you haven’t been Mumfied.” Even Phil Jackson appreciated his contribution and worked with him for more than two decades. The relationship continued in Los Angeles. When Jackson became the Lakers coach, Mumford joined him and worked with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Kobe’s experience offered another example of how the approach could be adapted to different personalities. Mumford once advised Bryant that the best way to score was to stop forcing the issue. Shaq referred to him as the Lakers’ “secret weapon.”

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Mumford’s experience helped a lot of athletes. And Michael Jordan was one of them who hailed the psychologist who helped him to navigate his return.