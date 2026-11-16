“Hell Yes”: Ron Harper Shows Love for Scottie Pippen After Resurfaced 1998 Finals Clip of Michael Jordan

One of the parallel conversations surrounding the MJ’s Bulls era is about overlooked teammates. Even almost three decades later, Michael Jordan’s teammate, Ron Harper, had to step in and remind viewers that there was more to watch than just Jordan. MJ’s final championship with the Chicago Bulls remains one of the defining moments in NBA history. But the last 42 seconds of Game 6 in the 1998 Finals captured much more than his iconic game-winner.

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A resurfaced clip has brought those closing possessions back into the spotlight, prompting fans to revisit the contributions of Scottie Pippen and Ron Harper.

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Harper himself joined the conversation with a strong message for his former teammate.

The footage, reshared by @VintageHoops on X, has attracted more than two million views. It captures Jordan’s quick layup, his steal from Karl Malone, and the jumper over Bryon Russell that gave Chicago an 87–86 lead with 5.2 seconds remaining. Utah still had one final opportunity, but John Stockton’s three-point attempt missed as the buzzer sounded.

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While Michael Jordan’s heroics dominated the discussion, one fan wanted Harper to receive more recognition for what happened on the final defensive possession. After the post highlighted Harper’s contest on Stockton, another fan turned attention to Pippen’s performance despite his back injury.

Harper agreed. Responding directly to the post, the former Bulls guard wrote,

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“Hell yes, his teammates respect and love @ScottiePippen.”

The response carried particular weight given what Pippen endured that night. His contribution went well beyond the numbers in the box score.

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Pippen entered Game 6 with lower-back stiffness, having aggravated the problem during the series. He appeared to worsen the injury on Chicago’s opening possession after dunking through contact from Malone. Back spasms forced him to leave the floor repeatedly for treatment, including cortisone shots and heat packs, just to continue playing.

Despite the discomfort, Pippen returned and logged 26 minutes. He finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, two steals, and a block. The numbers help explain why Ron Harper was so quick to defend his teammate. Pippen was not producing his usual workload, but his defensive presence, passing, and understanding of the triangle offense remained valuable.

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Michael Jordan’s late-game sequence understandably receives most of the attention.

But Harper also had a significant role in ensuring Chicago held on. After Jordan’s go-ahead jumper, Utah had 5.2 seconds to find a response. The Jazz ran an inbound play designed to free Stockton for a three-pointer, with Malone setting a screen on Harper.

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Harper fought through the screen and closed out on Stockton. Stockton’s attempt hit the front of the rim as time expired. It was an important defensive contribution in a game where one clean look could have changed the outcome.

Boom, Game 7.

Harper’s role in Chicago’s second three-peat often gets less attention than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s.

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But he was an important perimeter defender alongside them. Earlier in his career, he had been a prolific scorer; in Chicago, he embraced a more defensive-minded role and helped the team win three consecutive championships.

The final sequence also reflected Jordan’s instinct for the moment.

After stripping Malone, he chose not to call a timeout, instead keeping the possession alive and attacking before Utah could organize its defense. He later explained that he trusted his instincts and the team’s ability to create space for the final shot.

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Almost 30 years later, the clip continues to remind fans that the Bulls’ sixth championship was not simply a one-man achievement.

Michael Jordan delivered the defining moments. But Pippen played through serious pain, and Harper helped close the door defensively. Harper’s response was a reminder that the players who shared that run still recognize the sacrifices behind the celebrated finish.