“He’s a Religious, Godly Man”: NBA Champion Explains Why Steph Curry Avoids Scrutiny LeBron James and Kevin Durant Face

Steph Curry has spent much of his career under the brightest NBA spotlight, yet the scrutiny surrounding him often feels different from what follows LeBron James and Kevin Durant. That contrast often becomes the subject of discussion. It definitely needs an explanation. That’s when a former NBA champion, Danny Green, offered one.

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According to him, Curry’s unusual public image may have helped him avoid some of the criticism directed at other superstars.

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“He’s a religious, godly man,” Green said, speaking on the latest episode of Gil’s Arena. “He’s a faithful, he’s a very clean-cut, innocent man, not a dude, that people gravitate toward.”

But before that, Danny Green’s explanation went beyond basketball. He pointed to Curry’s physical profile.

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“When you look at him, he’s over-exceeded expectations. Like, he doesn’t have the stature of a LeBron. He’s done more than, for him at that size, with the athleticism, or the lack of it, to be one of the top point guards. Like, he’s done more than anybody could ever expect. He’s relatable to most kids because of his stature. So they don’t have the expectation of being a Giannis, who’s 6’11, or Kawhi, 6’9. Like, these guys are a different type of creatures, bro.”

At 6 ‘2, the Warriors superstar does not possess the imposing frame associated with many of the NBA’s dominant figures. Yet he became one of the greatest shooters in league history, changed how basketball is played, and established himself as the centerpiece of a 4x champ.

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That contrast formed the heart of Danny Green’s argument.

Scouting reports and critics never viewed Steph Curry as the prototype of an unstoppable physical force. Green contrasted him with players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard, whose size and athletic profiles naturally create enormous expectations.



LeBron James carries a similar burden after entering the league as a teenage phenomenon, while Kevin Durant combined near seven-foot height with elite shooting ability.

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Curry’s path looked different. His greatness came from skill, movement, shooting, and relentless refinement.

Green believes that relatability matters. Fans can see aspects of themselves in Curry. It’s something they find harder to associate with physically imposing superstars. His size does not immediately separate him from ordinary players, making the scale of his achievements feel even more remarkable.

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That perception also extends to the way Steph has built his public identity.

His faith has been a visible part of his life throughout his career. Meanwhile, his family-oriented image has become closely associated with the Warriors star.



Danny Green believes that combination has helped create a level of public goodwill that can influence how people interpret Curry when things go wrong.

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Moreover, DeMarcus Cousins, sitting on the same panel, brought up criticism of the original question. It was Steph Curry’s ability to get away from criticisms.



It opened up a broader conversation about how the public perceived NBA stars. Championships or statistics don’t necessarily shape a player’s reputation.

Personality, relatability, and the expectations attached to a superstar can all influence the reaction that follows success and failure.

That becomes especially interesting when fans and critics compare Steph Curry with LeBron and Durant.

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Both have spent years at the center of intense debates surrounding their careers, team decisions, and public statements.



LeBron James entered the league with extraordinary expectations and later became one of the NBA’s most influential voices beyond basketball.

Kevin Durant faced similar scrutiny, especially for his free agency decisions, team changes, and willingness to engage directly with critics.

Steph’s career has followed a different public narrative. He has spent his entire NBA career with Golden State, becoming synonymous with the franchise while building a resume that includes two MVP awards, 4 rings, and the all-time three-point made record.

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Danny Green highlighted that the public often approaches him through a different lens. One shaped as much by how the public perceives Curry as by everything he has accomplished on the court.