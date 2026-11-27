Draymond Green has career advice from an NFL legend. He has never been shy about mixing it up on the basketball court, on social media, or behind a microphone. The Warriors forward’s latest feud with former NBA player and broadcaster Eddie Johnson has put that dual identity under scrutiny, with Johnson questioning Green’s Hall of Fame credentials and media commitments. But while critics suggest Green should focus on basketball, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley sees a different future for him.

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A future that could outshine his playing career.

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“As good as Draymond is in basketball, yo. I’m just here to tell y’all the truth. He’s probably gonna be better in broadcasting,” Wiley said on his show, The Marcellus Wiley Show. He pushed back at Johnson and others, urging Green to stop or scale back his media work.

“I’m just telling you. And for all those Eddie Johnsons, everybody telling him to stop doing this or chill on this, he has set himself up already for that trampoline to occur. And I think, listening to him over the years, he’s gonna kill it. He’s gonna kill it.”

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Wiley’s point was that Draymond Green has already built a platform while still playing, giving him a head start on a post-NBA career.

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“If he doesn’t want to eat it all, like day one, just, like, throw into the role, ’cause he’s already big time. If he just be like, ‘Yeah, I know I’m big time.’”

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The dispute with Eddie Johnson escalated after the broadcaster challenged Draymond Green’s Hall of Fame credentials and compared his statistical profile with notable players who have not been inducted.

Green fired back, and Johnson then mocked him as a part-time player who spends too much time podcasting instead of working on his jump shot.

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After that, Draymond Green had a timely response on the court on the same night.

He contested Jayson Tatum’s potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer to secure an 88–87 Warriors win over Boston. It snapped the Warriors’ five-game losing streak. Green addressed the exchange at his postgame press conference, bringing the feud from social media into the arena.

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Green’s broadcasting career has developed alongside his playing career.

Moreover, he made guest appearances on Turner Sports in July 2020 during the NBA Bubble. Then he launched The Draymond Green Show in November 2021 and signed a multi-year deal with TNT in 2022.

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He has also appeared as a guest analyst on Inside the NBA during postseasons whenever the Warriors had early exits.

Above all, Wiley’s endorsement reinforces the idea that Green’s media work is already a serious career path, not merely a side project. As long as he can balance both, he may have little reason to slow down.