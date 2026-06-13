“He’s Eating Dog Food”: Draymond Green Roasts $90 Million Charles Barkley Over NYC Food Choice

Despite his $90M net worth, Charles Barkley’s NYC obsession is a street cart. New York City offers some of the world’s best restaurants, but Barkley rarely seems impressed by them. Instead, he savors a carton of street meat topped with white sauce. He even went on air promoting the NYC signature street food during NBA broadcasts. However, Draymond Green, who took the suggestion seriously, wasn’t really happy.

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Speaking on the Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward delivered a ruthless review of Barkley’s favorite street food. Green didn’t just critique taste, but questioned why a $90M man eats street meat.

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“I tried Chuck’s famous street meat with the white sauce, and I must tell you that s*** was garbage,” Draymond Green said.

The four-time NBA champion didn’t stop at that. He recalled how he wanted to try it after Chuck’s promotional work.

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“It was pathetic. I mean, pathetic. It was awful. I can’t believe Charles Barkley, who’s been rich now, Charles Barkley has been rich for a whopping like 40 years, and he’s eating dog food.” Moreover, Green explained how he approached the dish with an open mind and even expected it to taste better after the first bite. Well, it didn’t help either.

“I still couldn’t believe it. I took a bite, and I’m like, ‘Oh man,’ like, first bite wasn’t good. I’m gonna take another bite. It’ll get better as you go. I took another bite, like, yo, this is dog s***. This is not good.”

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Following that, Green’s focus shifted toward Barkley and his strange choice. “I can’t believe that’s what he’s running around the streets. There are so many great restaurants in New York City, and Chuck, you are out there eating that street meat with the white sauce. I’m just here to tell y’all, that s*** is garbage.”

It wasn’t only Draymond Green who had such a doubt. During the Eastern Conference Finals, Charles Barkley once again went on air to talk about his love for the dish.

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“Ain’t nothing y’all can say to make me not want street meat.”

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, sitting beside him, questioned him about missing out on acclaimed restaurants. Chuck remained unfazed and argued that he could enjoy fine dining by night and enjoy his street meat by day.

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Charles Barkley brings street meat to the NBA Finals floor

Ahead of the Finals Game 3, Barkley brought the NYC street meat to the court as they filmed the pre-game analysis. Green, who has been visiting the Inside the NBA crew in the last few postseasons, also joined them.

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The Cameras focused on the container filled with yellow rice, chopped meat, and a generous amount of white sauce. Looking at it with surprise, Green asked, “That’s what you be eating?” In fact, Chuck admitted that he had that for lunch.

Despite Green’s harsh review, New York City’s street food culture remains one of the biggest attractions. From halal carts, hot dogs, and falafel stands to food trucks, generations of immigrants have shaped the city’s food culture. For many, it’s more than just a day’s meal. It’s a quick fix and an affordable snack amid their busy life. For Charles Barkley, despite his $90 million net worth, it’s all about the taste.

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This isn’t the first time Barkley has gone to bat for NYC’s street food. During the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and the Knicks, Barkley was presented with a bowl of street meat during a broadcast from Madison Square Garden. He was overjoyed, joking: “I don’t even care what kind of meat it is, dog, rat, cat… I don’t even know what it is when I’m up in New York. But I know once they put that white sauce on the tray, it’s good to go.”

A year prior, during the 2024 second round Knicks-Pacers series, Barkley had criticized New York for thinking they were “the greatest thing since sliced bread.” Shaquille O’Neal, to distract his friend, brought up street meat, derailing Barkley’s rant.

“You know I ain’t gonna say nothin’ bad about the street meat,” Chuck replied. “You know I love the street meat.”

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The NBA Hall of Famer has accumulated his wealth from playing years, endorsements, and two decades in sports media. He has access to every single exclusive dining in the city. Yet, he chose to return to the street cart.

Green may have called it “dog food,” but Charles Barkley seems unlikely to change his mind!