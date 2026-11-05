“He’s Hanging in There”: Charles Barkley Shares Update on Michael Wilbon After ESPN Legend’s Indefinite Leave

The Inside Guys made Michael Wilbon’s absence from ESPN felt on air last night. The veteran journalist has taken a break. But the bigger concern is what forced one of the network’s most recognizable voices to step away. Wilbon is taking indefinite leave to focus on his health, with no confirmed return date. As colleagues across sports media send their support, Charles Barkley has offered a reassuring update after spending time with Wilbon over the weekend.

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Amid the flurry of games following Tuesday’s break, the Inside Guys took a moment to send their prayers and best wishes to their ailing colleague.

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“Let us send our best to our good buddy, Michael Wilbon, taking an indefinite leave of absence, and look, he’s such a… he’s a legend. He’s a journalist of the highest regard, and absolutely a gentleman of the highest order, too,” Ernie Johnson said, opening the floor on the NBA Tip-Off.

Shaquille O’Neal kept his message brief: “Get better, Mike.”

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Charles Barkley, who shares a longstanding friendship with Wilbon, then offered a more personal message. He also gave viewers an update on the journalist’s condition.

“Mike is obviously, he’s like a godfather to all the black journalists, and he’s obviously been a great mentor and friend for me. He did my last couple of books. I love the guy. I got an opportunity to spend some time with him this weekend. He’s hanging in there, but I’m glad he’s taking some time off.”

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The fact that Barkley had seen Wilbon recently made his words particularly significant and promising. Moreover, he praised Wilbon’s work alongside Tony Kornheiser on Pardon the Interruption, calling it the best show on ESPN he had ever been part of. “So get well, Godfather,” Barkley added.

Michael Wilbon’s decision to step away followed a difficult period with his health.

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The 67-year-old revealed that he has been managing Type 2 diabetes alongside other health concerns. Speaking on The Tony Kornheiser Show, he said:

“For people who pay attention, I’ve been away. I didn’t do the show for a week last week. And I didn’t do the show for a week because I was just exhausted – beyond exhausted, lifeless – and this has been going on for a while; and people, you, and people close to me know that this has been happening.”

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He said this after a week-long hospital stay in Arizona, acknowledging that he had ignored warnings from doctors, family members and Kornheiser to slow down.

His admission, “The bill came due,” captured how seriously he was taking the situation. Years of demanding work had taken a toll, and Wilbon recognized that continuing at the same pace was no longer an option.

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His leave gives him the opportunity to prioritize recovery rather than rushing back into a schedule that had become difficult to maintain.

Barkley’s description of Michael Wilbon as a godfather to Black journalists also reflects the influence on his career. Before turning to television, Wilbon spent 30 years at The Washington Post. There, he established himself as one of the most prominent Black voices in American sports journalism. His work often extended beyond the games themselves, bringing race, politics and culture into sports coverage.

The National Association of Black Journalists recognized his contributions with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

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His relationship with Barkley also goes beyond television appearances. Wilbon worked as an editor and collaborator on two of Barkley’s books, I May Be Wrong but I Doubt It and Who’s Afraid of a Large Black Man? The projects gave the two an opportunity to work together outside the usual athlete-journalist relationship, building a friendship that has lasted well beyond Barkley’s playing career.

There is still no timeline for Michael Wilbon’s return to ESPN or ABC.

However, he has made clear that the leave is not a retirement. He described it as time on the injured list while he focuses on getting better. For now, Barkley’s update offers some reassurance. For now: Wilbon should take the time he needs.