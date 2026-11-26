Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. However, a former NBA guard thinks the Hall of Famer’s legacy deserves more scrutiny, even going as far as calling him overrated and backing Victor Wembanyama in a hypothetical matchup between the two centers.

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Terrence Ross made an intriguing argument on the Off The Rip podcast, where he questioned O’Neal’s defensive credentials, regular-season scoring peak, and ability to guard players away from the basket. While he acknowledged that Shaq was one of the greatest centers to ever play, Ross believes his dominance has been overstated.

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“This is a hill I’m willing to die on. Shaq to me is a premier Hall of Famer, first ballot, no question. One of the greatest centers to ever live and breathe. I feel for as great as he is now currently, he’s still overrated. I think he’s overrated,” Ross said.

His argument became even more provocative when the discussion shifted to how O’Neal would fare against Wembanyama.

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Ross began by pointing to O’Neal’s lack of individual defensive recognition. The four-time NBA champion never won Defensive Player of the Year and earned only three All-Defensive Team selections throughout his 19-year career.

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“Here’s my case. Zero Defensive Player of the Year awards. I think he has less than four All-NBA defensive selections,” Ross argued.

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He also questioned O’Neal’s regular-season scoring peak, noting that the former Lakers superstar never averaged 30 points per game in a season. Shaq’s best mark was 29.7 points per game during the 1999–2000 campaign, when he won his lone regular-season MVP award.

Ross also took aim at the argument that even though O’Neal consistently elevated his game during the playoffs, he compared that to Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who is a known playoff riser, but isn’t considered one of the best players in the league. “In the playoffs, he goes crazy, but f**k, so does Jamal Murray,” Ross said.

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However, O’Neal’s résumé extends well beyond those statistics. He won four NBA championships, collected three Finals MVP awards, made 15 All-Star appearances, and earned 14 All-NBA selections. He also finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2000, showing that he was considered among the league’s top defensive players despite never winning the award.

Ross acknowledged Shaq’s accomplishments but argued that his peak dominance did not last long enough to justify the way he is often discussed among the greatest players ever.

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“He has one MVP as a center. Kareem has six. Rudy Gobert has four Defensive Player of the Year. He has none,” Ross added.

Ross believes Victor Wembanyama could exploit Shaq’s defensive limitations

The discussion took another turn when Ross compared O’Neal’s defensive abilities with Wembanyama’s versatility.

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While Shaq’s size and strength made him nearly impossible to contain around the basket, Ross believes the modern game would expose his limitations against a player capable of scoring from virtually anywhere on the floor.

“Shaq his entire career has never had to play outside the paint. He was never having to be in a drop coverage more than just retreating on every pick and roll. He’s never ever having to get the switch,” Ross explained. “To me, that’s an area for him that’s all unexplored.”

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Ross then brought up former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year who had some memorable battles against O’Neal. He believes Wembanyama’s combination of size, length, and defensive instincts would make him an even more difficult matchup.

“Wemby, as big as Shaq is, he could block. If Ben Wallace can get the better of Shaq in some instances, I would say at this point, Wemby is to me in my eyes, even though Ben Wallace is a Hall of Famer, a better defender than him. He’s just God gifted and more talented at certain things,” Ross said.

The former NBA guard did acknowledge that O’Neal would have his moments because of his overwhelming physical advantage. However, he ultimately believes Wembanyama’s ability to defend in different areas of the floor would make the difference.

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“It would get physical and Shaq would have his moments,” Ross said. “At the end of the day, he couldn’t defend.”

The hypothetical matchup is difficult to settle, especially given the differences between their eras and playing styles. O’Neal’s strength and dominance in the paint would present a major challenge for Wembanyama, while the Spurs star’s shooting range and mobility could force the former Lakers center into unfamiliar defensive situations.

Ross has made his position clear, though. Despite Shaq’s historic accomplishments, he believes Wembanyama’s two-way versatility would give the younger center an advantage in a matchup between the two.