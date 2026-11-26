The Denver Nuggets are still a great team, with Nikola Jokic delivering MVP-level play and Jamal Murray helping keep their offense afloat. Yet the losses keep coming, and the questions keep growing: how can a team with that much firepower still look so vulnerable? With the offensive production secured, the Nuggets’ defense and supporting cast have been less reliable. Kendrick Perkins believes the answer goes beyond its two stars.

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For him, the key to Denver’s struggles, and its path back, is Aaron Gordon.

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“They got to find a way to get Aaron Gordon back to playing like the All-Star Aaron Gordon, because he’s the most important piece,” Perkins said in the recent episode of the Road Trippin’ Show.

“Think about what he was doing when they actually won the championship. He was unreal.”

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Richard Jefferson expanded on Perkins’ point, describing the athletic, versatile power forward as a recurring part of Nikola Jokic’s success.

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“When Paul Millsap went there, and you had a do-it-all power forward, Jokic really blossomed. Then it went Jeremy Grant. Jeremy Grant gets paid a lot of money, then they go get Aaron Gordon. But you see the formula. So that power forward, that athletic, do-it-all, versatile defensive power forward, which Aaron Gordon was, Paul Millsap was, and Jeremy Grant was. All three of them had the formula. So if Aaron is not that best version of Aaron, that really hurts them because he is the key piece.”

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It sounds like Denver’s missing ingredient is a lethal power forward, the piece that unlocks the Joker.

The numbers show why the conversation has resurfaced.

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Gordon is averaging 11.4 points (lowest since his sophomore year), 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 16 games, while shooting 42.8% from the field and 26.2% from three. His scoring is down from 16.3 points per game in Denver’s championship season, when he shot 56.4% from the field.

Gordon’s reduced production has not come with a major reduction in playing time.

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He is still playing around 29 minutes per night, but his current shooting numbers suggest a less efficient offensive role. The Nuggets need more than a power forward who can space the floor; they need Gordon’s cuts, physical finishes, and defensive versatility to make Nikola Jokic’s playmaking harder to contain.

The Nuggets’ roster history supports Jefferson’s argument.

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Millsap brought experience and all-around play before Grant offered length and athleticism. Gordon became the most effective fit of that group, giving the Nuggets a forward who could defend bigger opponents, finish around the rim, and punish mismatches without needing the ball for long stretches.

The team’s early results have made that distinction more urgent. Its 10–6 record is solid, yet the defensive ranking leaves little margin for the offense to carry every night.

The 120–101 loss to Dallas on November 24 offered a sharp example.

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The Mavericks outscored Denver 68–38 in the paint and forced 18 turnovers, while Gordon finished with one point on 0-for-3 shooting in 24 minutes. The defeat also exposed the Nuggets’ vulnerability when their offense cannot consistently create efficient looks.

Getting Gordon more involved does not require turning him into a primary scorer.

Denver can make better use of him as a cutter and baseline finisher, particularly when Nikola Jokic draws defenders toward the ball. It can also limit possessions that leave Gordon waiting beyond the arc for a shot he has not converted consistently.

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And the numbers show that he takes 40% of his shots beyond the arc. That definitely doesn’t help.

The goal is to restore the actions that made him valuable, not simply increase his attempts. That adjustment matters because Nikola Jokic and Murray can still produce enough offense to keep Denver competitive.

But the Nuggets’ ceiling depends on whether the rest of the lineup can complement them on both ends. Gordon’s best version gives Denver a physical defender and a reliable finisher. All this without taking the ball out of Nikola Jokic’s hands.