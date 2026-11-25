Last season, Victor Wembanyama became the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year while also finishing in the top three of MVP voting. The San Antonio Spurs superstar has carried that momentum into the new campaign, ranking among the league’s top three scorers while leading the NBA in blocks. With performances like these, comparisons to all-time greats such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have been made.

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Doc Rivers, who recently drew attention for his critical comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s abilities, struck a considerably different tone when discussing Wembanyama’s early rise. The former Coach of the Year was full of praise for the Spurs sensation. He even suggested that he could eventually enter the same conversation as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

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“No, no, we can’t jump the line is the way I look at it,” Rivers said on Bill Simmons’ Ringer podcast. “I will say this with Wemby, he’s off to one of the most dominating starts. You can’t just throw him in front of Joker already. You can’t throw him in front of Shaq, Olajuwon. There’s a lot of guys, but none of those guys other than Shaq and probably Kareem, their first two or three years started out just dominant. But this guy, the things he’s doing, and if he continues to do them, we’ll go down in that Kareem, Shaq, you know, category for sure. One of the things I still think he needs is a go-to offensive shot.

“And I don’t even know if he needs a move, Bill, like I actually thought in the finals they got him that perfect shot was on the elbow, that jump shot. That’s a shot he should be able to make and will make more and more. The only thing that I see that I think he’ll get better at, he still rushes shots.”

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Earlier this year, the former NBA coach also gave flowers to the Spurs star. He put Wemby in Kobe and MJ’s category for one particular skill. “He’s another guy that has a Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan mean streak, and I love that about him as well.”

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Now, Doc Rivers believes Victor Wembanyama still has room to improve offensively, particularly when it comes to shot selection. Recalling a Spurs practice during the Frenchman’s rookie season, he revealed how Gregg Popovich once questioned his decision to rush a shot. “Pop was like, ‘why would you rush? There’s no one coming to get it.'”

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That tendency still appears in Wemby’s game at times. To explain the advantage that Victor Wembanyama possesses, Rivers recalled an interaction with Dominique Wilkins.

Wilkins once told him, “You can get to the top floor, but I can get to the penthouse,” highlighting the difference in their jumping abilities. Rivers sees a similar advantage in Victor Wembanyama’s shooting. His extraordinary 7-foot-4 height and release point leave defenders with very little chance of getting a hand on the ball. That’s why his ‘Shunk’ shot went viral.

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The former NBA coach also believed patience will be the next step in Victor Wembanyama’s development. As the game slows down for him, he expects the young superstar to become even more difficult to contain. “So I think the game will slow a little bit more for him. And when it does offensively, it’s going to get to the point, you just hope he misses.”

Even with that tendency to rush shots, Victor Wembanyama’s production has been extraordinary. He is averaging 29.9 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% from the field this season. He has already had multiple 40-point games, including two 50-point performances. He has also won Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season.

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The latest numbers only strengthen Rivers’ belief in his potential. And if Victor Wembanyama becomes more patient, his offensive game could reach another level.