HOF Kevin McHale Downplays Luka Doncic in Comparison to Larry Bird, Says Celtics Icon Would Be a “Five-Alarm Fire”

Basketball often has parallels from different eras. Kobe Bryant made people feel like the second coming of Michael Jordan. Shaquille O’Neal looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo as the modern-day Diesel. Luka Doncic was compared to Larry Bird in the same breath. But Kevin McHale drew the line between the two, and it wasn’t exactly close, as he believed Bird’s five-alarm fire would outgun Doncic’s simmering fire.

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“These are the same dudes that can’t guard Luka Doncic, and Luka Doncic is lighting them up. And I’m thinking, ‘Larry is bigger, stronger, faster, and meaner than Luka Doncic. And if Luka is lighting these dudes up, it’d be a five-alarm fire what Larry would do,” the two-time Sixth Man of the Year told the Boston Globe.

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A three-time NBA champion with the Celtics, Bird earned recognition as one of the greatest players of all time. By winning three consecutive MVP awards from 1984-1986, he joined an iconic band with Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. Bird’s all-around ability, leadership, and shot-making made him unplayable. McHale believed it certainly warranted a ‘five-alarm fire’ reaction.

For the unversed, it is a level of fire that is rarely called. In the case of a five-alarm fire, all available units are requested to appear on the scene, with even additional help being sought. When extra defenders were put on him, Bird jokingly called it a ‘mouse in the house’ technique to shoot over the guard if there is a height mismatch. He also created 4v3s with his exceptional basketball IQ, often torching defenses in elite ways.

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Despite similar builds and athleticism limits, both dominate through skill and confidence. The Lakers star has already claimed two scoring titles. Bird had it tough, competing with expert scorers such as Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s.

McHale added, “Larry would go by you a hell of a lot faster than Luka would go by you. He was a straight-line driver, and he was also just a horse”.

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But defense is where Bird’s dominance truly separated him from Doncic. Bird made three All-Defensive Teams, including a top-three finish for DPOY in 1983. Luka Doncic hasn’t reached those heights. He’s often exposed when trying to prevent a blow-by. Doncic’s glaring defensive side was exploited in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals as opponents relentlessly hunted him in pick-and-rolls and isolation.

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The Lakers star is also behind on some accolades. He’s come close, but never won an MVP. Larry Bird did it thrice in a row, still the last player to achieve such a feat. And most importantly, Bird led the Celtics to three titles competing in the same era as his arch-rival, Magic Johnson.

Doncic’s career is still unfolding, making direct comparison premature. In 2021, Luka Doncic played off comparisons with Bird. “I just want to keep hooping, having fun out there playing basketball,” said the then-Mavericks star. He’s actively writing the chapters of his NBA journey. Comparisons create distractions. Doncic doesn’t want that.

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The indismissible similarity between Larry Bird and Luka Doncic

The debate of skill and technical prowess will always be subjective. Kevin McHale spent practically his entire career with Larry Bird. He saw the 6’8″ power forward’s dominance firsthand. That creates an impression and deep respect. Doncic’s scoring prowess alone doesn’t elevate him above Bird in McHale’s view. However, there’s one part of their character that not only McHale, but nobody can deny is almost a carbon copy.

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They both love to trash-talk. To them, it’s not an intimidation tactic. Larry Bird’s spoken about enjoying telling players what he’s going to do before actually doing it. The stories run wild, too, like the Celtics juggernaut asking its three-point contest competition, ‘Who’s coming in second?’ Of course, Bird won that competition and never changed out of his warm-up gear.

Luka Doncic is no different. He’s been raised in an intense European environment where the crowds are hostile and unforgiving. Doncic learned to thrive under such pressure as a teenager. So now, he’ll engage in trash talk with fans or even players. Whoever wants to play that game, Doncic welcomes the verbal exchange.

Then there’s their confidence. Luka Doncic hits shots that sometimes don’t make sense. This season, he used a LeBron James screen to hit a fadeaway triple against the Utah Jazz. Such shots demand feel and confidence, and Bird had both in spades.

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They are both cold-blooded and ruthless basketball players who instill fear. Tick them off, and they will steal the game away from you.