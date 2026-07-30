“Hope I Left a Good Impression”: Miami Heat Star Announces Retirement After Just 10 NBA Seasons

Usually, fans and pundits measured NBA careers by championships, All-Star appearances, and records. Josh Richardson had a unique philosophy. As the former Miami Heat guard announced his retirement after 10 professional seasons, he didn’t highlight his stats or accolades. Instead, he hoped the people who shared the journey remembered him for the person and teammate he was.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I always gave my best; that’s why I can say this with no regret,” Richardson wrote, as he shared the announcement through an emotional Instagram post featuring photos from every stop of his basketball career.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that nothing in his career came easily.

“I am grateful to have been able to love this game, and it loved me back as much as it did. It wasn’t set up for me at any point in my career, and from high school, college, and the pros I humbly worked my butt off every day to be the best that I could be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Richardson ended his message with one final wish:

“All my fans, coaches and teammates, I hope I left a good impression and a positive view of me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sentiment perfectly captured Richardson’s NBA journey.

Selected with the 40th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Richardson carved out a decade-long career, spending most of his years with the Miami Heat. Given his draft pick, the management didn’t hand out opportunities easily, but he steadily earned minutes and eventually became one of the Heat’s most reliable two-way contributors.

ADVERTISEMENT

His best basketball came in a Miami Heat uniform.

Richardson developed into a dependable starter, earning his spot as a versatile defender while also stretching the floor with his shooting prowess. During the 2018-19 season, he produced the best campaign of his career, averaging 16.6 ppg.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also delivered several memorable performances, including a 37-point outing against the Warriors in which he knocked down 8 three-pointers.

That game turned into a physical proof of the player that the Miami Heat had watched develop over several seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

His impact extended beyond the box score as well. This was what Eric Spoelstra had to say about him in 2018.

“It’s not necessarily the play calls or box-score stats, but when you feel J-Rich’s presence in a game, those are the games we’re very difficult to beat.”

The team repeatedly relied on him to embrace difficult defensive assignments. Only a few people understood that better than Dwayne Wade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Heat legend responded to Richardson’s retirement announcement with a heartfelt comment, writing, “The coolest. I loved going into the trenches with you, young fella.” The duo has a mentor-mentee relationship, and the veteran shaped him into a lethal spark plug.

However, it wasn’t all roses.

He suited up for multiple NBA franchises before later continuing his professional journey overseas. He played for a Spanish club, Casademont Zaragoza, for a one-off season. Even as injuries became part of the later stages of his career, Richardson continued searching for opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the beautiful career ended very early. He hung up his boots at 32. Anyway, his farewell reflected gratitude more than disappointment. Ten seasons after entering the league as a second-round pick, Richardson left the game without regret.

That’s a legacy many players would gladly accept.