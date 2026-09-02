Horace Grant Talks LeBron James’ Exit, Walker Kessler’s Lakers Fit, Caleb Wilson’s Bulls Future

Horace Grant has played alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history, winning three championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on the Chicago Bulls before adding a fourth title with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.

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That experience gives the four-time All-Defensive selection a unique perspective on what it takes to build around elite talent. Speaking with Action Network’s Kyle Odegard, Grant shared his thoughts on Chicago’s newest young star, Caleb Wilson, while also weighing in on LeBron James’ departure from Los Angeles and the Lakers’ addition of Walker Kessler.

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Caleb Wilson’s Bulls future

After Chicago selected North Carolina star Caleb Wilson with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft, the rookie followed it up with an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Summer League. Grant, who had backed Wilson before the draft, was glowing when evaluating the potential of the high-flying forward.

“Oh my goodness, man. What a beast. What a freakin’ beast. He has all the intangibles, the skillset. But what I love about him is that he has the mindset of a killer. A dog. He goes out and gets it,” Grant said. “It’s one of the best draft picks since Derrick Rose. I’m not going to put him with MJ and myself and Pip, but since Derrick Rose, one of the greatest choices the Bulls have made, in my humble opinion.”

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Grant believes Wilson could become an important piece alongside Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as Chicago continues its rebuild.

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“When you showcase yourself like that, especially in the Summer League, it gives us Bulls fans hope that he will be one of those pieces along with Josh (Giddey) and (Matas) Buzelis. There are more pieces that we need, but man, what I saw in Vegas, he’s the real deal,” Grant noted.

Walker Kessler’s Lakers fit and LeBron James’ departure

Grant also weighed in on the Los Angeles Lakers, who are entering a new era following LeBron James’ departure. With the franchise now building around Luka Doncic, the former Lakers champion believes losing James remains significant despite the superstar entering the later stages of his career.

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“With a guy like LeBron, I don’t care if he’s 50 years old. When he leaves a team, it can’t be good. I have the highest praise for LeBron being 42 and still playing at a high level. I’m a big fan of the young man,” Grant stated.

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Grant believes James’ departure was also a natural consequence of the Lakers beginning to build around Doncic. He pointed to the team’s young core and Kessler as reasons for optimism moving forward.

“I think LeBron knew that when Luka was traded there, that the writing was on the wall,” Grant said. “They were going to start building around him. I think the core with (Austin) Reaves, Luka and (Walker) Kessler — I think he’s going to be very good for them in the middle. Whenever LeBron leaves, it’s not a good thing, but I think it was time for him to get re-energized.”

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The Lakers also added center Walker Kessler to strengthen their interior defense. Grant, who made four All-Defensive teams during his NBA career, believes Kessler can provide the toughness Los Angeles was missing in the middle.

“No disrespect to (Deandre) Ayton and the rest of those guys, but I think they were missing that toughness in the middle. The rim protector. He can score, block shots, rebound. That toughness. I watched him in Utah and I enjoyed what I saw.”

For the Bulls, Grant sees Wilson as a potential cornerstone of a young core that could eventually return Chicago to contention. In Los Angeles, he believes the Lakers can move forward with Doncic and Kessler while acknowledging the significance of losing a player of James’ caliber.