“How Can a Country Survive?”: Former NBA Player Royce White Sounds Alarm Over Lindsay Clancy Verdict Amid 2028 Presidential Run

The five-week trial of Lindsay Clancy came to an unexpected halt when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision, and Judge William Sullivan called a mistrial. The trial had sharply divided the nation over whether Ms. Clancy should be criminally charged or not. And as a deadlock in a Plymouth, Mass., courthouse continues, former NBA player and aspiring 2028 presidential candidate Royce White has shared where he stands.

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“We are at war here in America,” Royce White wrote in an Instagram post after Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial. “Any man who remains silent is a coward. Lindsay Clancy is the death knell of our nation. How can a country survive with this sickness?”

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Clancy also gave a lengthy interview on why he believes so strongly in getting justice for the three children and bust the existing ideologies around the case.

“We’re at war with these demons and it dawned on me this morning that I’m just crazy enough to win. We’re at war, spiritual war, and I’m crazy enough to win the war. I’m crazy. I’m just crazy enough to win.”

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The reason for a divide on this case is that one half of the followers view Clancy as a victim of severe postpartum psychosis, while the other half believes that her three young kids were the victims and Clancy should be charged accordingly. White had previously also questioned women who had rallied to support Clancy and raised over $2 million for her by now.

“When you remove the sanctity of life and then use that as the cornerstone of your political identity, Kansas is going bye bye,” he said in a Facebook post on August 21. “$1million to kill your own children? What has happen to this country? We better grab the wheel right now before it is too late. What are we thinking?

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“Anything less is unjust to those babies. She was on medicine? I thought we were supposed to trust the science and Big Pharma… Those same people are telling me to start hormone therapy. Don’t bully my hormones and fry this psycho!”

White has been quite active on social media these days and has also commented on controversies surrounding the WNBA. Since his short-lived NBA career ended, he has been involved in politics and was a Republican candidate in Minnesota for the U.S. Senate but lost to former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya after coming third with 11.2%. He recently announced his campaign for the next Presidential run. Meanwhile, even President Donald Trump weighed in after the mistrial.

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“It’s a terrible situation,” Trump said. “She did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse.” He also called the case “a horrible tragedy” and said he had followed the trial because of its extensive television coverage.

The case itself revives memories of Andrea Yates, a Houston native, who had gone through a similar path 25 years ago. However, the outcome for her was a positive one.

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After a retrial in 2006, Yates was found not guilty by the second jury by reason of insanity and was subsequently admitted to Kerrville State Hospital, where she still resides. Clancy’s attorneys are trying to follow the same route.

What Clancy’s attorneys are looking for and what’s next after the mistrial

Clancy was accused of killing her three children in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her defense argued that severe postpartum psychosis left her unable to understand or control her actions. But prosecutors rejected that argument and maintained that she acted with criminal intent. But the thing is, Clancy is not denying what she did in the first place. All her attorneys want is that she be charged considering her medical condition.

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Before Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan formally declared the mistrial, Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, made an emergency appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. He argued that the lone holdout should be removed and replaced by an alternate, but the appeal was denied, clearing the way for the mistrial. The result has only intensified an already bitter debate.

However, the case ended in a mistrial on September 4 after Judge Sullivan concluded that the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. The panel had deliberated for seven days and sent multiple notes indicating it was deadlocked. Reports later described the panel as split 11-1. For now, Judge Sullivan is planning his next steps.

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When the jury’s foreperson notified the judge about the holdout on Thursday and that they were unwilling to agree to the court’s reasonable doubt conditions, Judge Sullivan scheduled a 9 a.m. inquiry to question them. The identity of this person is not known.

Royce White also pointed to the financial support surrounding Clancy’s family. The Musgrove Family Fund, organized by Brandee Mulligan for Clancy’s parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove, had raised more than $1.2 million from over 35,000 donations as of September 7. The campaign’s goal is now $3 million.

Clancy’s legal future remains unresolved. A mistrial is neither a conviction nor an acquittal, and prosecutors have not announced a final decision on whether they will seek another trial. Meanwhile, the comments arrive as Royce White continues to position himself for a potential run at the White House in 2028.