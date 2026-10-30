“How Do You Lose Your Shot?”: Gilbert Arenas Baffled by Klay Thompson’s Three-Year Slump as Heat Struggles Continue

Ever since Klay Thompson left the Bay Area, it hasn’t been the same. The sniper built his reputation on a jumper that could change a game in minutes. However, that reliability has become harder to find. And his move to Miami has not yet brought the reset he needed, especially at a time when the Heat is actively looking for offense.

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With Thompson struggling to make shots, one question has followed the veteran guard: How does one of the greatest shooters of his generation lose his touch for so long?

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“I personally have never seen a shooter, like, be cold this long. Three seasons?” asked Gilbert Arenas, pondering the Klay Thompson question on his show Gil’s Arena alongside DeMarcus Cousins and Nick Young. Mind you, both have played alongside Klay.

“You was invincible like your shot was invincible… Like, you don’t lose your shot. Like, I don’t know, how do you lose your shot?”

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Cousins immediately cut in, defending Klay Thompson.

“I mean, it’s possible when your confidence ain’t. Or if you’re not comfortable in your surroundings or shit. Both. Even if you feel like you ain’t really being supported, it can happen that way. Like, I wouldn’t… You can’t make me believe after all these years of him showing us who he is as a player in the last three, where it’s been, like, great situations for Klay. Klay a vibe-type dude. Like, vibes all,” Cousins, Klay’s former teammate, said.

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And Nick Young quickly added a nod as well.

“Klay is all vibes. If the vibes ain’t offing, Klay, he can’t be himself,” Cousins added. He also promised that the 4x NBA Champ can get back his groove anytime.

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“I think this, I believe this is the best situation he’s been in in a while. Like, especially when everything does start to click for that group, I think Klay gets back to, you know, playing high-level ball…. Yeah, you just don’t forget how to ride your bike.”

Arenas then suggested Klay Thompson needed to find whatever sparked his old confidence, even if that meant blocking out distractions.

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“You need vibes that much? Put the goddamn headphones in and get your sh*t together, man, and go out there and flame on. Like, whatever you need to get the flame going, I don’t know how to flame unflamed, right? But it’s not flaming the way it’s supposed to. So if you need to put some music in and you need a little earbud and you need to get your little bounce, I don’t think nobody’s gonna care.”

The numbers explain why the conversation has resurfaced.

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Klay Thompson entered the season with a career three-point percentage of around 41%. But finished each of the previous three campaigns below that mark. While he shot around 40% over the last two seasons (39.1%, 38.3%), his current start has been considerably rougher.

Klay is averaging 7.8 points and shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc for Miami. The Heat brought him in after a buyout with Dallas, expecting his shooting to create room for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Cousins also questioned whether Thompson now has the freedom he enjoyed in the Warriors. There, he could work through missed shots and mistakes without immediately losing his place. Miami’s tighter rotation has changed that equation.

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“Klay f**k up three times, he getting pulled,” Cousins said. “Compared to if he fu**ed up three times, he could play through it, and then he can get back to it.”

Young pointed to a recent outing in which Thompson went 1-for-4 and played only 17 minutes. The limited run came as Miami looked for other options, including rookie Pelle Larsson.

Meanwhile, head coach Erik Spoelstra has publicly backed Thompson, highlighting the veteran’s gravity as an established shooter. Moreover, speaking of his shooting slump, he added:

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“Shooters will all go through that. He’s still getting his legs under him. He’ll be just fine.”

On the other hand, Klay Thompson has not sounded alarmed.

“The shots will fall. I’m not worried about that. I’ve played this game long enough to know you’re going to have great days, you’re going to have bad days.”

Now that the Heat have collected their much-needed first win, it’s only about getting into a groove. Miami’s next challenge is giving its veteran shooter enough stability to show which explanation carries more weight.